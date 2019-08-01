Letters to the editor for Aug. 1

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

No more Mrs. Nice Girl

“Please” and “thank you” are two phrases I’m very familiar with. As a woman, I was raised to be polite and show my appreciation in any exchange, regardless of my experience. I was raised to have “manners” and use these niceties, especially with people in powerful positions.

But as a professional adult in the public sector, I find that having manners and being nice just doesn’t get me what I want. What do I want? I want a raise. I want that promotion that I’m very qualified for but have been overlooked because I’m not perceived as assertive enough for certain positions, because I am too nice.

It is time to drop the niceties and stand up for yourself. Don’t say “please” when you know you deserve something; stop saying “thank you” when you’re handed something you don’t want to accept. Instead, ask for what you want (like that raise you deserve), speak up in meetings and share your valuable ideas. Be assertive and show the world, and your boss, what you’re worth. Your cis-gendered male coworkers are doing it, why not learn something from them and reap the rewards?

The next time you’re in a position to negotiate, channel all of those gender-norms and niceties you were taught and leverage them to get what you want. Whether it’s convincing someone to support new legislation or simply getting a raise, know when to effectively use “please” and “thank you” and only say them when you mean it.

Reserving space for the Lakefair Parade is part of the tradition

In response to the letter submitted by Darcy Mugartegui asking people to refrain from reserving space to watch the Lakefair Parade:

The lining up of chairs along Capitol Way prior to the Lakefair parade only adds to the charm of this yearly event. It’s a wonderful tradition! In our almost 30 years in Olympia, we have never seen the sidewalks hindered in any way or blocking access to all our walkers.

If you yourself have had a hard time finding a spot to watch the parade, please feel free to come join us next year. There is plenty of room for new friends.