Letters to the editor for Aug. 2

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Equality happens one step at a time

As so eloquently put by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “Real change, enduring change, happens one step at a time.” This is true for affirmative action. The state of Washington still has miles to go in the feat of equality.

Opposing views on creating equality? On one side, we have a group of individuals who believe affirmative action creates discrimination. On the other side, we have a group of individuals that recognize there is still inequality in the workplace and steps must be taken to ensure employers are hiring among all ethnicities.

I understand both points of view. Both are in ways true, but one must come before the other. Decades of discrimination have created unfair hiring practices. Just look around your workplace. Many workplaces do not have a diverse population. Affirmative action creates more diversity and better hiring practices. Affirmative action must come first.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Olympian content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Once we have achieved equality in the workplace, it is then that we can get rid of affirmative action. Laws should be in place to protect rights and make progress toward equality. Yes, I do understand the argument that affirmative action is in some ways discriminatory. However, this law makes strides toward the achievement of equality.

Both groups wants can be reached, but not at the same time. First, we must ensure equal rights and opportunities before we can get rid of a law that creates the necessary steps toward equality.

For those who disagree with affirmative action, how would you guarantee all businesses are ensuring a diverse workplace?

Thank you, Lacey first responders

I reported a fire near my home yesterday and brought the injured homeowner into my home to await help. I am so very grateful for the quick and compassionate care given by the Lacey police, EMts and firefighters who responded. They not only aided the injured man, but offered help to me if I should need it.

Again, many, many thanks to our wonderful first responders.