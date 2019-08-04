Letters to the editor for Aug. 4

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Re-elect Cheryl Selby to keep Olympia moving forward

In 2008, five middle-age women with minimal city hall background decided that encouraging random developers to build downtown high-rises was bad public policy. We believed developers should not be allowed to purchase downtown property, build pretty much what they wanted, where they wanted and become de facto deciders of our downtown’s future.

We lobbied our city’s Planning and Community Development to collaborate with a highly credentialed and successful urban design team, along with all interested stakeholders and interested citizens, to begin a multi-faceted long-range design strategy for our downtown.

In 2010, our group met with Cheryl Selby, then a visibly active community member. She was interested in our urban design proposal. Less than two years later, we met her again. Cheryl let us know she was running for city council in 2013 and would appreciate our support. But yikes! We had already pledged our support to another candidate. Still, she was gracious and indicated that if she were elected, she would support our initiative.

Cheryl won her seat on the council, and two years later we worked hard supporting her successful mayoral campaign. In 2015, our city council unanimously voted to begin Olympia’s downtown strategy. Please do read its summary online at olympiawa.gov/planning.

Cheryl is pragmatic, energetic and extremely capable. She’s a delightfully effective ambassador for our city. She’s demonstrated over and over her willingness to inject herself into tough battles and to bring disparate groups of people together. She’s a dynamic natural leader. I encourage your support.

Equal pay for equal work

What a monumental moment for me when I tuned into the Women’s World Cup game just in time to see Megan Rapinoe score the first goal in the game, giving the U.S. a lead over Netherlands 1-0. After another goal by Rose Lavelle, they won their fourth World Cup with a 2-0 victory!

However, the battle for equal pay is still being fought.

Months before the tournament, members of the Women’s National team filed a lawsuit against the US Soccer Federation, arguing they deserve to be paid what the American men are paid for their international performances. According to a hypothetical situation in the case, if the women’s and men’s teams both won 20 straight games in a season, the women would make 38% what the men do. When it comes to the World Cup the pay structure is “so skewed” that the men in 2014 received $5.4 million in performance bonuses, despite losing in Round 16, while the women the following year were paid a collective $1.7 million for the winning the whole thing. What?!

Two Democratic congresswomen on Tuesday introduced a bill that would block federal funding for the 2026 men’s World Cup until the US Women’s National Team earns “fair and equitable wages compared to the US men’s team.” I support this bill and believe it’s important not only for the US Women’s National Team, but for keeping fair pay for equal work at the forefront.