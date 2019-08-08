Letters to the editor for Aug. 8

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Women still need equal pay

The recent success of the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team has reinvigorated the country’s interest in equal pay for women. Now is the time for local communities and the country to mobilize on behalf of equal pay for women.

In February of this year, we were only one state away from the 38 states needed to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment. We just need one historically right-leaning state to take up the issue. This is where the power of social media is especially valuable — we all need to share the #EqualPay hashtag to keep the momentum alive.

According to the Pew Research Center, the gender gap in pay has changed little over the last 15 years. Based on recent analysis, women still earn only 85% of what men earn. This is one issue that, even in our current political climate, most of our population can support.

The #MeToo Movement has paved the way for change against not just pay inequality bust also gender-based violence and many other forms of gender discrimination. It has been nearly 100 years since women won the right to vote. Our society cannot afford to wait another 100 years for women to achieve equal pay. Ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment would finally send the message that women are equal and entitled to the same fundamental human rights.

The current political climate requires we stand up for equality like never before. Spread the word, #EqualPay.

Coyote population is out of control

According to the Washington Fish and Wildlife staff, there are tens of thousands of coyotes between the Nisqually basin and Centralia. Their population is out of control and getting worse every year.

It is legal to hunt them with a permit all year long using various weapons, except for restrictions published by Fish and Wildlife. Please see their website. Since most people hunt for consumption, coyotes are rarely hunted except on homeowner’s property to protect their animals. Most of the coyotes that are shot are left to rot or be eaten by other predators, which is a waste of their fur and draws other predators to the area.

In recent years, coyotes have overrun neighborhoods in Tumwater, boldly walking down streets in our developments killing any pets they find, whether they are confined behind fences or not.

I would like to see either the state, county or cities create annual coyote control hunts where people have a place to bring the downed animals so their furs could be used for something beneficial and the dangers of their numbers would be reduced.

Please write our state’s officials and your representatives to help control the coyote problem.