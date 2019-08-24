Letters to the editor for Aug. 24

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Solve the climate crisis

I want my 27 great-grandchildren to inherit a world of peace and opportunity. Our greatest threat now is not wars but climate disasters. Worldwide, burning fossil fuels is destroying our one and only planet suitable for human life.

The Democratic National Committee is still waffling over whether our presidential candidates can have a debate on the climate crisis. Now I hear that CNN is planning to host a Town Hall for the candidates to discuss this great moral issue on Sept. 4. Thank you, CNN, for recognizing that this is not a political issue but an issue of the preservation of species on this planet, including the human species.

We must ramp up our clean energy facilities and close down our dirty energy facilities as quickly as we can. This means redirecting our resources from wars and supplies for other people’s wars. It also means not approving any new fossil fuel infrastructure which will become “fossils” themselves in our new clean economy.

Our economy is now working only for the rich, not for the rest of us. Working people are being left behind with stagnant wages and rising prices. We need a government that works for the people, not the corporations and their lobbyists and campaign donations. We urgently need to flip the Senate to a majority of Democrats who will stand up to President Trump, pass common-sense bills to help us all, and progress quickly to our goal of a clean-energy future.

ICE raids or work visas

Donald Trump and his base may be celebrating the ICE raid at a Mississippi chicken rendering plant that resulted in 680 arrests and terrified kids. What a MAGA moment!

This was a workplace where they cut off chicken heads and pull out their guts so that America can enjoy its chicken nuggets and buffalo wings. Are these workers really taking jobs that Americans are clamoring for?

While we may debate the (im)morality of this action and whether it represents our (un)American values, or not, we cannot deny that Latino workers, undocumented or otherwise, are hardworking people who are the mainstays of jobs that most Americans do not want. The construction, agriculture, restaurant, landscaping, home health care, meat packing and other similar sectors of our economy rely heavily on Latino labor.

So instead of exploiting this for political purposes and stoking racial hatred with workplace raids, why not try to come up with an immigration policy that includes work visas for legally working in these industries and a pathway for future citizenship? That would be a win-win and pragmatic solution in keeping with the ideals inscribed on the Statue of Liberty.