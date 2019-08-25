Letters to the Editor for Aug. 25

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Democracy at risk

Plutocracy; the rich rule. That’s us.

Since 1978, US workers had a net 11% compensation increase while CEOs got a 937% jump. After Citizens United, when dark, unlimited money became protected speech, the “haves” own the loud speaker and political process as we know it.

USA’s Golden Rule: Who has the gold makes the rules. The 1%ers stress over which private island and politicians to buy, while we the people, the huddled masses, are left to fight over scraps. It’s “Eggs and Ham justice” where the wealthiest contribute an egg and we give a hind quarter.

Recent GOP tax changes give the top 1% get an average $130,000 tax cut; the top 0.1% almost 7 times. Meanwhile, middle class cuts average $660 per family. Most actually pay more taxes and any gains for most end in 2025, then taxes go up, but corporate and the wealthy’s tax cuts are permanent. Justice?

Plutocracy USA means for-profit prisons grow, and a quarter of schools have no nurses while suicide rates are the highest since World War II; unions and health care for us are under GOP attack; farmers, exporters, and jobs suffer. Many states’ voting machines remain vulnerable while we subsidize Trump’s golf outings costing millions.

The antidote is we, not me. Historically, normalized poverty results when plutocrats conspire to marginalize the masses. But when we’ve embraced a sense of responsibility for each other’s welfare, social justice has been attained. Let’s really make American great again. Democracy: do it or lose it.

Churches starting to train, arm congregants

What more proof do we need that America is in the midst of a gun crisis when we see this type of headline on the front page of our own “The Olympian?” What more proof do we need that America is in the midst of a gun crisis?

Mitch McConnell and Republicans in the US Senate are holding up legislation that can save lives. Please go to https://www.senate.gov/general/contact_information/senators_cfm.cfm and you will find a contact list for all US Senators. Send postcards, emails or make phone calls telling our US Senators to pass common sense gun legislation such as “Red Flag laws” and universal background checks, including closing the loophole for online gun sales that will save lives, including those brave church members on the front page of “The Olympian.”