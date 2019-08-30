Letters to the editor for Aug. 30

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Media bias promotes divisiveness

The Olympian and the media in general are complicit with respect to the current political divisiveness in our country. Surely, President Trump is not helpful in some of his tweets, but the media contribute greatly to the existing partisan hostility.

The best recent example of this is the “reporting” (as opposed to written opinion pieces) on the two recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton. There were several articles in The Olympian which implied that President Trump was responsible for the El Paso victims because of his past tweets. Democrats “laid blame at the president’s feet.” Trump “was out of sight for hours” after the shootings, implying that he did not care.

One writer for the Associated Press actually referred to some of the President’s previous tweets as “racist.” But for the left and the media, “racist” simply means “anyone who disagrees with me.” So, if a person has an opinion that differs from the left’s idea of what is politically correct, that person is “racist.”

Never mind that President Trump has helped black Americans far more than the previous president.

The media’s biased reporting just exacerbates the current political divisions in our country.

Fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund

My experience exploring Mount. Rainier National Park with my parents was my introduction to Washington’s natural beauty and its reputation as the Evergreen State.

I remember my father telling me that if I ever got lost in the forest, I could look at trees and depending on what side the moss was on, I would know which way was east and west. That experience reaffirmed my desire to do everything I could to help protect our public lands. The best way to protect and preserve our public lands is to fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund.

In the past five decades, Washington has received approximately $710.4 million in federal funds to help some of the state’s most precious places. Mount Rainier and Olympic national parks, the Pacific Crest Trail, and the Nisqually National Wildlife Refuge are just a few of the places protected by the LWCF. The fund also grants money that helps support local and state parks and other public places we all enjoy.

However, the $900 million that is allocated annually to help fund conservation and recreation purposes is being diverted. If we are going to continue to have these stunning lands for us to experience and public places for us to enjoy, then we need to ensure that these funds are protected and that the funds are used for their intended purpose.

From Mount Rainier National Park to local recreational centers, our outdoor public lands should be protected and protecting them takes sustained stewardship and funding.