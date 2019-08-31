Letters to the editor for Aug. 31

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Lament not, with China tariff

Smart investors are taking advantage of the decline in the stock market by contributing to a personal Roth IRA, mutual fund and financial retirement plans.

President Trump needs to continue to contest China for taking our intellectual property, building military island bases in international waters and imprisoning thousands in concentration camps for religious and political reasons.

As this positive turmoil continues, invest!

Chip-seal and bikes

Olympia drivers, let’s join together to help our bike-riding neighbors by tamping down the chip-seal in the bike lanes.

As we know, chip-seal is a gravelly surface on a tar base. Motor vehicles can tamp it down to a somewhat tolerable surface, but bikes cannot. The city is aware of this problem and intends to enter into a dialogue with bicyclists about it, but not until the next paving cycle.

So, when we are driving on chip seal, we can keep the tires on the right side of our vehicles in the bike lanes. That will help greatly to tamp it down. Our bicycling friends will thank us for it!







Time for brewery to go





I have traveled back and forth for 50 years past the brewery. It is time for it to go.

Just like the viaduct in Seattle, the brewery’s time is over. I live in Lacey but I am starting to pay for it like everybody else because of the fires, lake pollution, river clean up, etc., and it is ugly!

Tear it down!