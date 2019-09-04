Letters to the editor for Sept. 4

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Wearing the Scarlet Letter

Imagine you are attending a community workshop with a familiar group of 20-25 people. At this gathering, you write your name on a peel-n-stick label to paste on your chest.

But imagine rather than write your name on the label, you are instructed to write down the worst thing you have ever done in your life. Ever. The one act that defines your worst moment in this life.

If this thing is so terrible that you can’t write it down, you may substitute “Too Ashamed” and wear that instead.

For the rest of the day, as you interact with these people, you can read their labels. And they can read yours.

How would looking at the labels pasted on the other people change the way you see them?

Would you feel differently about approaching others, knowing that the worst of you is prominently displayed in black and white on your peel-n-stick label?

How would it feel to wear this label every day of your life?

And if you had chosen to wear “Too Ashamed”? What if that were no longer an option?

What if the state of Washington could permanently brand you as The Worst Thing You Ever Did and compel you to wear that label for the rest of your natural life?

Are any of us the worst thing we ever did?

Remember Les Metzger by supporting Alzheimer’s Walk Sept. 22

Les Metzger lived a life of service that spanned many years and helped thousands of people thrive. From his service to this country as a mine-sweeper in World War II, to raising a happy family, educating and lifting up students as their teacher, coach and principal (at Olympia High School), to his community service at St. John’s Episcopal Church, Olympia Kiwanis, and the Olympia area Salvation Army, Les put others and his country first.

He was afflicted with Alzheimer’s disease for the final 7 years of his life. Knowing his commitment to service, I believe he would have happily donated and shaken others down for money to support the Alzheimer’s Association and end this debilitating disease once and for all.

On Les Metzger’s behalf, I am imploring you to step up to this cause, donate generously, join our team, walk with us in Olympia on Sept. 22, and invite others who knew Les or who have family and friends who have lived with Alzheimer’s Disease to donate. To register for this walk or to donate, go to act.alz.org.

Currently, more than 5 million Americans have Alzheimer’s and that number is expected to grow to as many as 16 million by 2050. Our future is at risk unless we can find a way to change the course of this disease. Together, we can end Alzheimer’s disease. Please make a donation to advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Thank you for joining the fight against Alzheimer’s! Les Metzger would say “well done!”