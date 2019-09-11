Letters to the editor for Sept. 11

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

‘You will always have the poor among you’

The most compassionate of men to ever walk this earth can be credited with these words.

Recently I heard Seattle’s mayor say something about Seattle being one of the richest cities in the country, while speaking of homelessness. As if that would or should make the difference.

This reminded me of an impactful week in 1990. We spent spring break in inner city Los Angeles working in clothing distribution centers, soup kitchens and on the streets with folks in need of both services and much more. It was an eye-opening experience to talk with folks who lived in cardboard condos and tents in alleys.

The last day we drove to Santa Monica to enjoy the beach. I distinctly recall the stark discrepancy between the streets we were driving on and the streets we’d been on. There were no cardboard condos, tents or lines for soup or clothes in front of these high-priced shops and high-rise buildings. Yet not that far away, the poor were still among them.

Abuse, neglect, addiction, mental illness, etc. aren’t political, housing or monetary issue. They are issues of the human condition. The causation of any of these is as individual as those living through them. Perhaps the root of the issue is far deeper than any regional authority will reach. Perhaps we might realize that this most compassionate of men truly understood the needs of humanity.

“You will always have the poor among you.” … “Love each other, as I have loved you.”

Learning from history

it seems that so many people are offended by historical events these days and then expect someone to take action against it.

Statues of generals that fought for the South in the Civil War, so we’ll get rid of them because the South had slaves. Presidents Washington and Jefferson had slaves but their statues still stand.

Hitler killed over 6 million people in concentration camps and that’s offensive to so many. There are a lot of historical incidents that are offensive to any number of us and they should be.

My problem is with all of the people that get offended and don’t wish to see or hear anything about all this. It’s almost like they want to change history to something more palatable.

Our children might get offended when they learn of all this in their history classes so let them. The one thing about history is it’s always going to offend someone but it’s something all of us should know. If you or your children don’t want to learn about it because of that, just remember one thing: If we don’t learn and remember history, then we are doomed to repeat it.