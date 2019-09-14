Letters to the editor for Sept. 14

Fires raging in Amazon ignite international concern Fires are raging in the largest rainforest in the world. The number of wildfires in the Amazon is up 84 percent compared to the same period last year. There’s growing concern there could be long-term environmental consequences. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fires are raging in the largest rainforest in the world. The number of wildfires in the Amazon is up 84 percent compared to the same period last year. There’s growing concern there could be long-term environmental consequences.

Hear our voices for the Amazon

I know I’m one of millions of folks worried about the destruction of the Amazon rainforest. Not only is this global treasure home to countless species of flora and fauna (some of which provide medicine and other precious resources for humans); it also sequesters gigatons of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Our world’s forests are vital in mitigating climate change and providing home for animals, plants and indigenous communities. I encourage our lawmakers to urge Brazil’s government to shut down Amazon deforestation.

We can also choose to boycott businesses that are funding this destruction. In the US, these include BlackRock, which is heavily invested in the Brazilian agribusiness, mining and oil industries. We can also urge mega-agribusiness companies like Cargill to stop clearing more land to grow corn and soy to feed animals (or to raise the animals themselves). Perhaps most effective is choosing to stop eating meat altogether, or only purchase it from our local small farmers.

We all play a part in how our ecosystems are treated. By purchasing local, fair-trade and/or sustainable food and household products (like recycled paper), we support the well-being of forests, animals and people. Thanks for speaking up and voting with your dollars.

Support Miller and Kunkel for Lacey City Council

I would like to personally endorse Malcolm Miller and Edward Kunkel Jr. for Positions 1 and 3 on Lacey City Council. Both are excellent choices to move Lacey in a positive direction.

I have only known Malcolm for a little while, but have been involved in several community support activities in which he also participates. He is a positive influence on both organizations. He is totally committed to the purpose of those organizations to facilitate their success. He is a devout family man and a great listener and evaluator that will make the right decisions for our great city. My several discussions with him have convinced me that he is a top choice for our city.

I have known Ed Kunkel since 2005. I have both served with him in our professional endeavors and community service endeavors. He is a native-born citizen and deeply rooted in the success of our city. His background in real estate and active involvement in local organizations that promote research and cure for cancer makes him an ideal selection for council. He has a solid background in the history of Lacey, the process of growth and insight into our future. He is the perfect candidate to represent our citizens in the Position 3 area.

Both Malcolm and Ed will lead Lacey in a positive future.