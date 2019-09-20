Letters to the editor for Sept. 20

VIDEO: Kalama port director discusses methanol refinery site Port of Kalama executive director Mark Wilson discusses the 90-acre site for a proposed methanol refinery, including why he feels the project is appropriate for the local economy. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Port of Kalama executive director Mark Wilson discusses the 90-acre site for a proposed methanol refinery, including why he feels the project is appropriate for the local economy.

The decline of Providence St. Peter Hospital

It is sad to see and feel the demise of our once grand medical facility -- beginning with the years of having the elevators out of commission, to the extended replacement of them that took forever, the remodel and expansion of the emergency room (supposed to help alleviate the astronomical wait times), to the infestation problem, to closure of the kitchens and cafeteria.

Having just spent a week there, let me tell you it was definitely my worst experience at a hospital yet. The ER was so backed up, I spent hours shuffled off to a back hallway with no attention whatsoever. Once in a room, culinary was the worst ever. The menu has been reduced to a small food truck menu, slow delivery, warm if it should be cold and cold if it should be hot.

Nurses are in bitter contract negotiations and it shows. My situation has been triaged by the triage nurse to the ultimately lowest priority possible. Sitting in the back hall I’ve had no food and none of my medications all day while waiting here. I’ve seen people so frustrated, they have just given up and left.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

I never thought the Sisters of Providence would let it get this bad. Sad.

Stop the Kalama Methanol Refinery

The Kalama methanol refinery would quickly become one of Washington’s largest greenhouse gas polluters.

The Kalama methanol refinery would endanger chinook salmon, which our orcas rely on for food. Our orca are already struggling to survive!

The Kalama methanol refinery would require huge fracked gas pipeline expansions across the state of Washington, opening the floodgates for more fossil fuel use, when we need to be keeping fossil fuels in the ground!

The environmental review for the project is deliberately misleading, using outdated information and baseless assumptions.

The refinery would use more fracked gas than all other industries in Washington combined. The resulting greenhouse gas pollution will undermine Washington’s climate goals.

The methanol refinery developer is a subsidiary of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. Unbelievably, they are seeking roughly $2 billion in loan guarantees from U.S. taxpayers for their highly polluting fracked gas-to-methanol refinery.

We have a choice: fracked gas or clean technology. The EIS says that Northwest Innovation Works’ (NWIW) Kalama refinery would operate for 40 years. That means four decades of fracking, fossil fuel consumption, and tremendous quantities of climate-changing pollution.

The EIS grossly underestimates the project’s methane pollution. Multiple studies show that fracking releases a much higher proportion of climate-wrecking methane gas into our atmosphere than the EIS acknowledges.

Washingtonians are counting on the Department of Ecology to reject the company’s false claims and protect our shorelines and our climate from the massive fracked gas project in Kalama.