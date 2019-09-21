Letters to the editor for Sept. 21

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Inslee to be commended

Many of the largest high- tech companies have a role called Technical Evangelist, someone who knows the company’s technologies intimately enough to showcase their benefits, and who strives to build a critical mass of support for it. Beginning in early 2019 when potential presidential candidates were introducing themselves to the country, our governor, Jay Inslee, was among them. His entire platform was climate change. This made Inslee a kind of climate evangelist.

While he didn’t gain sufficient traction to remain in the race, he raised consciousness among the other candidates as well as the country at large. In fact, Sen. Elizabeth Warren has adopted his climate plan into her platform in its entirety.

“Today, I’m embracing that goal by committing to adopt and build on Governor Inslee’s 10-year action plan to achieve 100 percent clean energy for America by decarbonizing our electricity, our vehicles, and our buildings,” Warren said in a recent post. “And I’m challenging every other candidate for President to do the same.”

He made contacts all over the country, educating them and encouraging them to take action. Given the urgency of addressing climate change, it seems wrong for the Republicans to be crabbing about the cost to the state for his security detail and other expenses.

I want to personally thank Gov. Inslee for devoting himself to bringing climate change issues to the forefront during his nearly five-month campaign. The whole country and beyond owes him a considerable debt of gratitude.

Greenstein is the most qualified for Lacey City Council

Beyond doubt, Lenny Greenstein is the most qualified candidate Lacey City Council Position 2.

Running for his third term, Lenny continues to work hard to ensure Lacey remains a place residents are proud to live, work and play. Lenny not only has a reputation for being a great guy, he is also the consummate public servant.

I had the pleasure of serving on the Lacey Planning Commission with Lenny and while we didn’t always agree on approaches, I always found him to be professional, thoughtful, and pleasant when we disagreed. Lenny is a leader who always examines the issues in a way that people naturally follow his ideas and beliefs. Lenny takes a backseat to no one when it comes making decisions to ensure Lacey lives within its means and that all public funds are spent wisely. Lenny’s support for Lacey’s police and first responders is unrivaled. Never have I met anyone who serves his community so tirelessly.

If you want to see a City Council member who will listen to the needs of the people and stand strong against the things he believes are not in Lacey’s best interests, Lenny is your man. We need Lenny and Lenny needs us. If you believe in electing honest people to government, join me in supporting Lenny’s re-election bid and cast your vote for him on Nov. 5.