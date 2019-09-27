Letters to the editor for Sept. 27

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Our Intercity Transit bus drivers

Recently, when my German family visited, I was eager to showcase the best of Olympia on a rainy day.

But how to compete with astonishing, publicly subsidized German recreation? My family comes from a town with a public, indoor water park the size of Safeco Field.

So I gushed, “We have cool water facilities too. You should see our Sewage Treatment Plant!” Seriously, if you haven’t visited, you must explore the WET Science Center and East Bay Public Plaza. LOTT, you rock!

But then I had an idea that would blow any German’s mind: an enjoyable city bus ride. German buses are overcrowded and conducted by individuals with the demeanor of former East German border guards.

Olympia bus drivers will greet you upon entering and exiting, wait for the late or confused, and even radio other buses to facilitate connections. Incredibly, IT buses are uncrowded.

I took my family to our lovely Farmers Market. From there, we entered the free DASH bus to the Capitol. To my delight, the bus driver, having a few minutes to spare, joined us for a chat. Upon learning of our destination, he informed us that he could let us off at the first Capitol stop or get us even closer at the second. I threw my family a proud, see-what-I-mean-look.

At arrival, he bid us a jovial good-bye. After our visit, we marched down Capitol Way as the DASH bus with our driver headed up. Naturally, he gave us a friendly wave.

Students inspire action

I was truly inspired while participating in the Global Climate Strike at our Capital Sept. 20! This event was completely organized by local high school students who also gave all speeches and provided entertainment. With signs like “Do We Have a Future”’ “Save our only home” and “Denial is not a policy” as well as impassioned speeches encouraging adults to act now, it was spot on!

Part of the strike involved a letter-writing campaign to send messages to city and county elected officials to “expedite” the Thurston Climate Mitigation Plan, making it a higher priority in budgets. I helped collect these messages and was struck by a student who wrote:

“Climate change is the biggest issue of every generation. Every problem that needs to be solved, every issue that is confronted and every bill that is passed is for naught if you let our earth die.” I can’t say it any better than that!