Letters to the editor for Sept. 28

How to submit a Letter to the Editor The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Olympian editor Dusti Demarest explains the guidelines for submitting a Letter to the Editor to the newspaper.

Population growth drives climate change

Human population growth is driving climate change. Unless population growth is stopped, arresting climate change will be impossible.

The projected arrival of another billion people on our planet in the next 15 years requires building and deploying new electrical power facilities equivalent to 295 units, like the coal-burning plant near Centralia, by 2035. Like it or not, most of those will use fossil fuel.

The zero-carbon options (solar, thorium fueled nukes) are better, but for various reasons they are not as easy to deploy quickly on a massive global scale as are fossil fuel plants. Even in the US, with impressive deployment of sustainable energy generation, fossil fuel electricity production has increased every year as we scramble to keep up with growth.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The desperate rush to provide new electricity for a billion new people will not be enough to raise the world’s standard of living. China, where population has been declining recently, is still working to provide adequate access to electricity for the millions left behind during that country’s most recent episode of population growth. (Per-capita availability of electricity in China is only half that of the US.) Even with its important awareness of solar potential, China is still taking the easy way out: building coal-fired power plants. So is India, where the population is still relentlessly increasing.

Stopping population growth is by far the most difficult aspect of stopping climate change. If we can’t, prepare for a downright catastrophic future.

Selby stymied in attempt to address homelessness

I commend Lacey Mayor Ryder, council members Steadman, Pratt, Cox, et al, for their efforts to resolve the escalating homeless crisis in our community.

They have acted appropriately, professionally, and ethically to reach resolutions that help the vulnerable while protecting the safety and security of our residents.

Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for the city of Olympia.

Mayor Cheryl Shelby and City Manager Steve Hall have tried to create order out of chaos, but have been blocked by activist council members Nathaniel Jones and Renata Rollins and prevented from taking steps to address this issue in a timely and responsible manner.

It is imperative that we maintain a clean, safe, and secure environment for all residents and businesses, but the council is failing to live up to these simple standards that we have placed on those responsible for managing and governing our society.

After witnessing the repeated irrational and illogical actions by the Olympia City Council, I have determined that our problems will not be resolved unless we elect people who have the willingness, expertise, and skill to do the right thing.

Fortunately, one of those people is running for reelection: Cheryl Selby has been a tireless advocate for equaity, fairness, and economic prosperity within our community.

She has an exceptional relationship with the Thurston County Commission and neighboring cities Lacey and Tumwater, and possesses the strength, determination, and competence needed to make a positive impact on our lives and to help our city grow and flourish, while adapting to the challenges we face.