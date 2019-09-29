Letters to the editor for Sept. 29

“We’re here to play our role as people who make a difference.” The Washington Youth Climate Strike rally - organized by high school students - drew more than 2,000 supporters of climate protection to the Washington State Capitol in Olympia. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Washington Youth Climate Strike rally - organized by high school students - drew more than 2,000 supporters of climate protection to the Washington State Capitol in Olympia.

Listen to youth on climate

“Will my younger sibs get to live in the same green world that I’m in?”

That was a question posed by a young speaker at the Youth Climate Strike on the Capitol steps on Sept. 20.

This got to the core of why we gathered there. What’s the ethical connection between those of us here now, and those who will follow? The speaker was asking about those younger than her — too young at this point to know that danger lies ahead. And the question is directed to those of us much older, who need to think about what we’re leaving behind.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

A sign in the crowd read “You’ll die of old age, I’ll die of climate change.”

And another: “Future Generations are Counting on You to Stop Global Warming.”

So, yes, there were challenges directed to the elders, as there should be.

At the same time, there was much appreciation expressed for all of us being there, for being willing, able and determined to “Take the Advice of Schoolkids.”

Another sign, this time held up by one of the more senior participants: “We did it. We can Undo it.”

There’s much work to be done. Young activists are determined that we not sit on the sidelines. “Enough Now. We Can Do It, So Let’s Go.”

It’s time. We’re overdue. We have much to learn from younger folks helping us to be more ethical, more present – for all those who will be in the future.

Just a reality check for Gov. Inslee

As Gov. Jay Inslee miserably exited his already ill-fated presidential campaign, he returns to the angry voting crowd that consists of social justice warriors and environmentalist-minded folks who want him to go further with his administration.

As a nonpartisan voter myself, that our environmental health can improve — and without need to side with the environmentalist march that took place Sept. 20 at the state Capitol’s steps — does not necessarily mean that increased red tape in the form of taxes or business or resident regulations should be the solution to that issue.

Rather than going to the expensive and feel-good “easy fix” Inslee and the legislature desire to, environmental problems should be addressed through the start of initiatives that allow both businesses and residents to control their waste production and disposal.

Make no mistake, the state and local governments can work with both parties in sustainably solving pollution-related causes without impeding progress in terms of modernizing infrastructure such as bridges and roads and increasing energy production. The legislature and Gov. Inslee, well-known fans of everything progress, fail to understand that solutions to issues such as environmental health should not be pursued at the expense of progress if the latter is important for our economic and human growth, especially in our state’s rural areas where agriculture and energy production continue to be the pillars of our economy.