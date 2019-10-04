Letters to the editor for Oct. 4

SHARE COPY LINK

Glen Anderson has a strange ideal

In his op-ed piece, Glen Anderson illustrates the irrational mind set of the 21st Century Progressive. Early on he states that “every major system in our society is broken,” then indicates that the Republicans are the source of all negativity “from Goldwater and Reagan onward.”

Conservatives say America is great. Progressives say it’s totally broken and flawed from its inception. But the Right, not the Left, is negative?

He says that Trump “fooled enough voters to win” in 2016. For three years we’ve heard the Left assert he did not win. So he did win after all? Why the resistance to a legitimate and constitutional election?

He discusses “our best American traditions,” yet says later that “voting is not enough” to solve our problems. Our right to vote is one of our most sacred traditions.

But Mr. Anderson goes on to praise Latin America as the ideal political system, where people “demand bold reforms and agitate actively,” and “To make real progress we must be more like Latin America.” So juntas and revolutions outclass our electoral system? Never thought places like Venezuela would be held up as a paragon of nationhood. Wow!

Helen Wheatley for Port Commissioner

Please join me in voting for Helen Wheatley for Port Commissioner. This election matters: We must reclaim the public interest in the Port of Olympia. Helen Wheatley will meet the challenges and embrace the best opportunities, while preserving the qualities that make Thurston County a great place to live.

The Port has three commissioners. With Helen and EJ Zita making decisions, we can stop the “old boys club” from running the show.

Helen says, “Our Port should strive to stand on its own and contribute to economic development. The Port should not make unwise capital investments, and then renegotiate debts as a substitute for sound planning.”

Helen has the exclusive endorsement of the Thurston County Democrats and the 22nd, 35th, and 2nd legislative districts’ Democrats! Olympia Indivisible voted overwhelmingly (93%) to endorse Helen Wheatley. Helen has the experience and vision to transform the Port for the challenges of climate change, to divest it of unprofitable services, and better utilize its real estate holdings to increase revenue for the Port. They believe she will deliver on this promise.

Helen also has the endorsement of the IBEW 77, the South Puget Sound Carpenters in Lacey, the Sierra Club, The National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington, Our Revolution, and the Washington State Progressive Caucus, many elected officials and private citizens.

As Commissioner, Helen says, “I will make sure that the Port prioritizes protection of the public interest over the long term.” I know that Helen will follow through with this promise.