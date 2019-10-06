Letters to the editor for Oct. 6

SHARE COPY LINK

Christmas tree aren’t saving the planet

An article in today’s paper explains how older trees suck up much more carbon dioxide than younger trees. I’m sure the Christmas tree industry people will argue they peddle a “renewable resource,” but these trees would better serve us if we let them grow. The optics of this tradition is disgusting. In the face of climate change, this tradition involving chopping down trees, placing plastic stuff on them and putting it in our house is disgracefully pathetic.

With Christmas fast approaching, I for one am not looking forward to the many visuals sure to come. Some of these images will be recently cut trees atop vehicles in heavy I-5 traffic. This will be followed by dead and discarded trees strewn along our roadways. Maybe there will even be a “cute” story in the media regarding a nice family that drove all the way up some mountain to chop a tree down.

If there were ever a big first step we could all easily make towards doing something good for Earth, I believe eliminating this Christmas tree tradition would be it. Perhaps having a community tree someplace instead would work, silmilar to the fireworks situation. I would like to see our governor make this the first state to ban the sale and distribution of the Christmas tree. If we cannot even do something as innocuous as this, then we really are “all talk,” just like the “grown ups” at the UN.

Wheatley for the environment

Sandwiched between the worldwide Youth Climate Strike Sept. 20 and Greta Thunberg’s address to the United Nation the following week was the failure on Sunday of The Olympian’s Editorial Board to endorse the environmental candidate, Helen Wheatley, for Port Commissioner. The juxtaposition between the youth’s well-articulated and well-researched position of urgency in following the climate science and The Olympian’s endorsement of the “business as usual” candidate was stark.

A Plan for 2050 is not good enough. The science indisputably indicates change must occur in 10-11 years. Thurston County is fortunate to have a candidate who can apply the environmental science to Port decisions. Voters have a clear choice in vision for the Port’s future. For our youth and our planet, I am voting for Helen Wheatley for Port Commissioner. I urge others to join me.