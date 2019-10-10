Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor for Oct. 11, 2019, in The Olympian

SHARE COPY LINK

Eyman’s I-976 will negatively impact our community

Initiative 976 is a highly concerning voter initiative which will repeal significant funding sources for public transportation, highway and road construction, ferries, and a 70% reduction in multi-modal project funding.

Multi-modal funds pay for our State Patrol, our rural transit system, and a range of other significant local transportation programs.

Ultimately state and local transportation budgets stand to lose $4 billion over the next 6 years, and this loss of funds will have a direct negative impact our community’s mobility and public safety. I urge you to vote no on I-976.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Tye Menser Thurston County Commissioner

A vital and healthy downtown for all

It is important that the city council understands that the revenues from the sales tax charged by the businesses in the city of Olympia helps fund the cities’ cash flow for running the city. They help provide many services including new parks, homeless shelters and housing. These are currently subsided by the city council substantially increasing taxes on cell phones, Comcast bills, utilities and property taxes. It is an additional stress to those who can not afford it.

Those who have a vision are investing in a vital downtown core where people can live, dine and shop right where they live. A business plan that has bought life to many other cities. The city will thrive ONLY if the city council supports them by creating a safe and respectful community where everyone feels welcomed and safe. If you only support and reward a few people that are not respectful to this vision and the health of the environment, the downtown will continue to be unwelcoming. Lacey and Tumwater will continue to grow and be the home of more of our restaurants, micro breweries, unique small shops, music venues, art galleries etc.

I am willing to invest in a new gallery and studio downtown and I need to know those in charge of the city are there to support this new venture.

Cheryl Selby is a business woman who understands what is needed. I would be more assured of the city’s success in a vital future with her as mayor.

Debra Van Tuinen Olympia

Cost benefit analysis of personal choice

Pharmaceutical companies are paying out, due to lawsuits brought against them and Vaping/E-cigarette companies are coming under the same litigation. The anguish of addiction and more recently diseased lungs are linked to the use of various prescription pain killers and these e-cigarettes. There is no question of the link between use of these products and the diseases but my concern is what has happened to personal responsibility for the individual’s choice?

When I was about nine, I almost smoked a cigarette butt found on the ground, fortunately, my mom came outside and I panicked. A few years later some neighbors tried to force me to smoke, fortunately again, my friend intervened and made them leave me alone. I’m grateful I’ve yet to develop a dependence on narcotics or nicotine and I hope I never do. There is no denying the destruction, to one extent or another, of a life indebted to addiction to these substances.

Our hands, feet, thoughts, actions, responses, reactions and every choice belong to the individual person. Unless we are physically forced or mentally manipulated, the choices are ours as to what we do with, or put in to, our bodies. ‘But she,’ ‘But he,’ ‘But they’ — such finger pointing and responsibility shifting are as old as humanity as we know it, just read Genesis 3.

Profits for these companies come at an excruciatingly enormous price. I’m not advocating for them. Yet, if we continue to deny personal responsibility we will continue to diminish our individual/personal choice.