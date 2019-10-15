Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor for Oct. 13, 2019, in The Olympian

High appeal fees cover costs on wrong end of decision

Thank you for Mr. Boone's article calling attention to Lacey's high appeal fees. And thank you to Mayor Ryder (and council members) for recognizing these onerous fees should be reconsidered. In a zealous effort to recoup monies to offset staff time, the city has overlooked the fact that the permit application process itself is labor intensive. Pre-approval, by statute, requires 1. pre-submission meetings 2. application submittal review 3. determination of completeness 4. notice of application 5. comment period 6. application review (public hearing only if required), and 7. notice of final decision. The first 6 labor intensive steps are required prior to the decision. Note that appeals happen AFTER the decision. It seems, if recovering cost is the issue, these pre-approval costs would rightfully be covered in the permit application fee not the appeal fee. An appellant currently must pay for the Hearing's Examiner's time as well as the $2,179 fee. It appears that the only staff time required to handle the appeal could be to collect the fee and schedule the examiner. If there is confidence in the original decision, no further work should be necessary.

If, historically, appeals have been minimal, and since staff is hired to review and process permits, it could also be said that no additional fees are needed.

Margaret Green Lacey

Promote lower taxes and jobs with a future at the port

The Port of Olympia’s activities affect the pocket-books of local residents as well as their environment which impacts their health. Helen Wheatley will help residents get value for their tax money and protect their environment.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Helen is a former Fulbright scholar with a PhD from Johns Hopkins University. She has used her training and intellect to effectively advocate for the preservation of our state’s environment and the accountability of government.

A member of the Hanford Advisory Board, Helen has tirelessly advocated for responsible radioactive waste clean-up along the Columbia River. She has effectively fought to keep the federal government accountable to local citizens. This experience has deepened her understanding of transparency as key to the government’s environmental stewardship and financial management on behalf of those it governs.

Port Commissioner Wheatley will incorporate these priorities as she:

• Fights to divest the Port of unprofitable services. She will focus instead on getting family wage jobs that provide a future for port workers and others in the maritime trades;

• Works with other local governments to develop climate mitigation strategies and promote clean, sustainable energy;

• Applies a fact-driven approach to public policy that involves transparency and meaningful public participation in decision-making.

Helen’s campaign is funded by local residents, not large organizations and corporations. Consequently, they will not drive her decisions. As Port Commissioner, Helen will put the interests of local citizens and workers first.