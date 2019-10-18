Letters to the Editor Letters to the editor for Oct. 19, 2019, in The Olympian

Climate actions? We've got options

I'm thrilled by the success of the global Climate Strike — over 4 million folks marched in support of serious climate action. Let's remember that our actions can continue everyday. Small steps lead to significant ecological healing if we all contribute. Composting, eating less meat and more plants, planting trees and pollinator-friendly gardens instead of lawns, shopping locally at sustainably-minded markets and companies, all help improve our environmental footprint. So does reducing air travel and instead adventuring via train!

But what about, say, when we cannot take public transit to get somewhere, or participate in other activities that have a less-than-optimal carbon footprint? Fortunately, we've got options. We can donate a few dollars towards carbon offsets, which fund tree-planting or other carbon-sequestering activities locally or around the world (depending on which organization we choose- a few minutes of background research on charitynavigator.org ensures we're supporting a trustworthy offset organization). We can also magnify our power by contacting local or state officials and asking them to support current environmental protection and climate action legislation.

We're clearly not alone in caring for Earth and for each other in this fragile time. Solutions often bloom when we treat each other with kindness and compassion.

Rebecca Canright Olympia

Joe Downing deserves to be re-elected to the Port of Olympia Commission

Joe Downing deserves to be re-elected as a Port of Olympia Commissioner. He supports the thousands of port-related family wage jobs throughout Thurston County which contribute to economic vitality, add to the tax base, and allow local working class families to continue to live in the South Sound. The Olympian Editorial Board agrees, stating "We believe the good jobs the marine terminal supports are a vital asset." (9/22/19).

Unions such as IAM-AW Local Lodge 130, Int'l Assoc. of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, ILWU Local #47 Longshore, and Joint Council of Teamsters No. 28 are proud to endorse Joe.

In addition first responders who drill at the Marine Terminal and service the Airport, Olympia Firefighters IAFF 468 and Tumwater Firefighters IAFF 2409, support Joe’s re-election.

What many may not know is that the Port of Olympia itself does not pay for most Marine Terminal or Airport jobs: most wages are paid by the shipping, tug, logging, and trucking companies, and every business that ships goods through the marine terminal, while aviation companies pay the salaries of most airport based jobs. The Port itself employs only 38 employees handling the administrative, maintenance, environmental, legal, and fiscal aspects of running the marine terminal; airport; Swantown Marina & Boatworks; and Lacey and Tumwater real estate holdings, that provide additional training and jobs.

Joe is committed to preserving family wage jobs through creating economic opportunities that connect Thurston County to the world by air, land and sea. Vote by Nov. 5 to re-elect Joe Downing.