Letters to the editor for Oct. 23

Zeman has earned a full term

It is with pride and honor that I throw my full political support behind Lynda Zeman for Lacey City Council Position 3.

Appointed to the position earlier this year, Lynda wants to serve the citizens of Lacey with a full term. As a former vice chair of the Lacey Planning Commission, I can’t think of a better person suited for the job.

I had the opportunity to talk with Lynda a few weeks ago and found her to be purpose-driven and a person who sets the bar high for herself and for those around her. Moreover, I found her command of the issues, whether it was homelessness, small business support, or the College Street Corridor, nothing short of remarkable.

Throughout her service on the Lacey City Council, Lynda has shown great concern for the citizens of Lacey, and her willingness to listen to understand people’s problems is praiseworthy. I believe Lynda to be an independent thinker who is not afraid to speak up and speak out for what she believes is best for the City of Lacey. This was no more evident than her voicing her disappointment with the approval of an apartment complex on 15th Avenue because it didn’t contain affordable housing provisions. Lynda’s ability to find clarity in complexity sets her apart from the expected techniques and talk of other candidates.

On Nov. 5, I strongly encourage you to vote for Lynda. Her strength will make Lacey a city to be admired.

Wheatley for Port, for the public interest

There are few local campaign tactics I find as irksome as candidates dissing their opponent(s), often baselessly, rather than explaining their own records and agendas. Engaging in honest and civil debate is much preferred and gives voters far better preparation for decision making.

In the current Port of Olympia commission race, Joe Downing, regrettably, personifies this annoying M.O. He seems compelled at every opportunity to mischaracterize his opponent, even when she is present to speak for herself.

The target of such negative campaigning — in this case, Helen Wheatley — must decide whether to respond in kind, defend against the mischaracterizations, or ignore the abuse and simply present her case. It seems to me that Wheatley, to her credit, usually chooses to respect the voters’ valuable time and take the latter option.

As her record attests, Wheatley seeks a vibrant, active and profitable port that encourages public involvement and fiscal transparency. She understands the importance of protecting the environment and the multifaceted ways in which the Port ’s activities intersect with these goals.

Helen Wheatley has the sole and solid support of Thurston County Democrats and the strong backing of the environmental community, and is consistently mindful of the interests of working families and taxpayers who contribute to the Port’s operations.

Voters, don’t be misled by negative and inaccurate statements about Wheatley — from an opponent who apparently has insufficient arguments to present in his own behalf.

Please join me in voting for Dr. Helen Wheatley for Port Commissioner.