Letters to the editor for Oct. 25

Vote Selby for mayor

I support Cheryl Selby to continue as our mayor.

It’s campaign season and everyone has the right to support their chosen candidate. When trying to influence others to support our choice, we should demonstrate the good citizenship that we’re asking for.

Let’s put forward our preferences based on a candidate’s merits and resist the temptation to take a cheap shot. A recent letter to the editor was disappointingly shallow and low.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Both candidates in the mayor’s race are hard-working, caring, accomplished people — and to crow that one will “roll up HIS sleeves” while Cheryl is just “a cheerleader” is both wrong and misogynistic, Cheryl is well-informed and involved in too many civic activities to list here, including years of non-profit service with organizations that relate to affordable housing, the local arts, the economy and strong public schools.

Besides, I WANT Olympia’s mayor to be a cheerleader — in other words, an enthusiastic advocate for our terrific city, regardless of gender. That should be part of the job description! Cheryl is a proven factor, collaborative, well-liked and supported by substantial leaders in our community. She’s learned and grown in this position and there is no persuasive reason to give up the continuity of a positive leader.

Vote yes on Prop 1

Proposition 1 recognizes the growth of Thurston County through the needs and expectations of those who live, work and travel here.

As a former member of the Medic One Council, I saw the benefits of a superior communication system, but that system has aged functionally, failing to keep up with development and population growth. Technology offers better utility and better utility equates to improved response time.

Response time? How far will that brush fire burn? When will medics arrive? How long will a derailed train block the highway? Does the hospital know you are in route? Do the police know you need help?

Proposition 1 is important. It connects you to the first responder and them to other needed services. Proposition 1 provides effective communication for integrated and compatible emergency response, meaning you can live with the assurance that the right help is on the way.

Approve Proposition 1 on Nov. 5. It’s the best you can do!