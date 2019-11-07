Letters to the editor for Nov. 7

Reap the whirlwind

I read the disturbing column from the PLU student on the Board of Contributors about why her generation fails to vote. It’s not our fault, she says. She then parrots a bunch of progressive talking points: Our votes don’t count, our representatives don’t look like us, they’re all older people who don’t understand us. She says her generation is politically active — demonstrating and protesting, etc.

Recently The Olympian had a column by an older progressive activist on the Board of Contributors who said the same things. Voting is not enough. Agitation is more effective. He held Latin America as the paragon of political systems.

The left uses its control of the educational system, the media and entertainment industry to teach our youth that our constitutional electoral system is flawed, Earth is falling apart, “everything is broken.” Then you wonder why young people don’t bother to vote? You, and all of us, will reap the whirlwind for misleading impressionable minds.

Profiles in courage

When I was 16 years old, I read John F. Kennedy’s Pulitzer Prize-winning book, “Profiles in Courage.” It detailed eight heroic, independent-minded Senators from our nation’s history who withstood tremendous pressure by their political parties to fall into line. They endured abuse by their friends as well as their constituents. Some were physically threatened. Almost all lost reelection and ruined their political careers because a clear conscience, a love of country, and their constitutional duty meant more to them.

Today we need examples of Profiles in Courage.

Should President Trump be impeached by the House of Representatives, the Senate will try the case. They will deliberate on the alleged crimes: Campaign finance violations. Abuse of power. Obstruction of justice. Profiting from the presidency. Witness intimidation. Fraud. Bribery. Extortion. Coercion. Collusion. Conspiracy.

Should it become clear that the President is guilty of “high crimes and misdemeanors,” they would need a two-thrids majority to convict. The political pressure on Republican Senators (to fall into line) will be tremendous. Threats from the White House, Fox News, radio talk show hosts, and other loyal Trump supporters will be relentless.

America needs 20 heroic Republican Senators. Will they remember their oath of office? Will they defend the Rule of Law? Will they stand up, speak the truth, and vote their conscience? Will their love of country inform their decisions more than party loyalty? Will we bear witness to Profiles in Courage or Profiles in Cowardice?