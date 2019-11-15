Letters to the editor for Nov. 15

Callous cartoon

The cartoon making a Halloween joke of California and its wildfires was unmindful of the suffering and loss being experienced by thousands of people. It came across as a very cruel (one might say “Trumpish”) jab at a state that is trying to do what it can to minimize its impact on the very climate that has made the seasonal fires worse than ever.

Another Wheeler fire

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

There has been another fire at the illegal camp on Wheeler Avenue. The city has rejected assistance from DOT to clear this site.

In our community we have strict building codes to protect us from dangerous building practices. This camp is not tents, but structures built with pallets and scraps, with no oversight from anyone. The temperatures have been in the 20s. Will these people go into warming shelters? Of course not, they will attempt to stay warm in these dangerous shacks.

The city has been given many opportunities to close this camp, but along with other illegal camps, they do nothing. Fires will continue in these camps because there is no oversight in very dangerous environments. The city and faith communities that enable these illegal camps need to be held responsible for the injuries and deaths that will occur. Close these camps now.

Instead of the tired line that they will move into our neighborhoods, the truth is every time vagrants are moved out of dangerous environs they are offered a choice point to make a change, instead of continuing to enable addictions and poor behavior. Close all the illegal camps now.

Hats off to Russell Wilson

The world is such a dismal place any more — murders, car chases, politics, homelessness. So, it was with great joy that I read the story about Russell Wilson’s visits to Seattle’s Childrens Hospital.

What a wonderful person he is! He could certainly be oblivious to the plight of all those kids and families, but he chooses the high road and gives of himself to others less fortunate. Kudos to you, Mr. Wilson. You are a shining credit to the human race.