Letters to the editor for Nov. 20

Providence and its nurses

I worked at Providence St. Peter Hospital for 40 years and retired in 2016. I loved my years working there, but towards the end of my career, things changed. It no longer seemed that nurses and employees were valued and the core values of justice, equality, respect, compassion and stewardship seemed to no longer matter to administration. It felt very much like a business.

I see what Providence is trying to do to their employees now and it is so sad. The corporation only cares about money and their profit. Nurses are the backbone of the hospital supported by the other employees. They deserve fair wages and time off. Providence is offering neither of these. Their offers are insulting.

Please support the nurses and employees.

Hemp for fuel

Interested in alternative fuel for cars? How about a lightweight car that has industrial strength? Look up Henry Ford’s hemp cars. Amazing. This was developed in the early 1900s. Why is this not a viable option?

The people voted yes on I-976

Washington state Constitution Article 1, Section 1: Political Power. All political power is inherent in the people, and governments derive their just powers from the consent of the governed, and are established to protect and maintain individual rights.

How hard is that to understand? The people voted to approve I-976. No politician — and that includes the politicians sitting on the Washington State Supreme Court — has authority to overcome this legal vote. The people rule, not politicians and not the courts.

We need to cut expenses, not raise taxes; instead Gov. Inslee had a temper tantrum. He stopped all Department of Transportation construction. Here are my suggestions to save money:

1. Eliminate duplicate organizations. For example, bring the Lottery Commission and the Horse Racing Commission under the Gambling Commission. This eliminates the cost of duplicated offices by two, the cost of administration by two, and combines like functions.

2. Repairing and replacing highways should continue as well as buying ferries. Everything else, such as bus fares and ferry fares should be self-sustaining; auto drivers should not subsidize ferry or bus riders. Find other taxes to provide transportation to the needy.

3. Make bicycle riders pay for their bike lanes. I voted for I-976 based on that issue alone. The arrogant bike riders have gone too far.

The people rule. Politicians need to save money; the courts need to back off; and the leeches in the ferry system, the bus system, and the bike riders need to pay their fair share!