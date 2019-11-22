Letters to the editor for Nov. 22

Local Boy Scouts highlight bullying dangers

On behalf of Boy Scout Troop 48 Communication Merit Badge students, we believe bullying still needs to be addressed because it has a variety of damaging effects on its victims. Those include self-isolation, stress and anxiety, no self-confidence, suicide, depression, and hatred, among other harmful effects.

Over time, those exposed to bullying can become bullies themselves and then they can lash out, harming themselves or others.

In a recent survey by the Boy Scouts of America, bullying is Generation Z’s No. 1 priority. Of all concerns globally, 30 percent of Gen Z respondents said bullying is the No. 1 issue. According to the survey, 86 percent said not being bullied is a daily priority and 97 percent said being kind is important.

Boy Scout programs equip kids with the tools they need to counteract bullying throughout their communities and daily lives.

Just thinking green for the holidays

With Christmas coming, there will be billions of gift cards sold. Probably just as many will end up in the landfill once used.

Though “old fashioned,” wouldn’t it be more earth friendly to give a check or cash in a card, suggesting to the recipient that you would like him/her to purchase “whatever” as a gift from you.

This would be a “twofer” gift, one to the giftee and one to Mother Earth.