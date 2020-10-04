Letters to the editor for Oct. 4

A candidate’s character counts

We live on the edge of downtown Olympia and love walking Oly’s neighborhoods, especially since COVID. We enjoy seeing how people express themselves through their yards. Some are filled with flowers, some art, many display a sense of humor, and others their politics.

Our neighborhood is filled with Beth Doglio for Congress signs. Beth lives at the end of our block. It has never been more clear that an elected official’s character is important. It’s not always easy to judge one’s character from afar. Neighbors know!

Dan and Victoria Tennant, Olympia

The monumental loss of RBG

Any potential new U.S. Supreme Court justice with even a shred of integrity will refuse to be sworn in before the election, and if there is a change of administration, until the new president and/or Senate comes in.

RIP RBG. You were a light of courage, compassion, and integrity for generations of women. My family is so sad.

Kimberly Danke, Olympia

Priorities?

For three-plus years, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has sat on a myriad of House-approved bills that would benefit American citizens, particularly involving pandemic relief. He just vowed to ram through at warp speed the nomination and confirmation of a new Supreme Court Justice before the 2020 Presidential Election. Another example that the American people don’t matter to him and the Trump Republicans.

Marcia Benn, Rochester

Abuse of power by Commissioner Gary Edwards

Thurston County Commissioner Gary Edwards sought private social security information from the county Human Resources department about a candidate running for a seat on the commission. The full story is in the 9/20/20 Olympian: “Thurston commissioner asked for candidate’s private information from county HR department.”

As the former head of the Sheriff’s Office, Edwards is either a slow learner or not telling the truth when he claimed he did not know that was protected information. Edwards said, “I didn’t know that until I went and asked.”

Edwards went on to add that he thought others were trying to cause him trouble. He was trying to dox a political candidate and now he wants us to believe he is the victim?

I urge you to vote Edwards out and elect Michael Steadman, a former Marine and an honest person.

Madeline Bishop, Olympia

Small business supports Doglio

Over the past six months, I have been called by both of candidates for Congress in the 10th District. Both asked questions, listened, sought my opinions — and asked for support. We are lucky to choose between two quality candidates.

In the end, I offer my strongest endorsement to Beth Doglio for five reasons.

First, Beth proposes real action on police brutality, militarization of law enforcement and systemic racism. These issues should be at the forefront in every city — yet it feels like Tacoma has lagged, as we see in recent cases. Incremental change has not worked for decades, so it is time for big, structural change.

Second, Beth has consistently proposed bold action on climate change. I am still clearing the smoke from my lungs from recent wildfires. South Sound is experiencing the highest tides on record. Bold action, not incremental changes, are essential.

Third, Beth clearly and completely supports universal, single-payer health care. As a small business owner, I want this for my employees and myself. Incremental approaches haven’t worked, and costs continue to spiral. I believe this will be a cost effective system that truly covers everyone and saves money.

Fourth, Beth is there for veterans. Always, firmly, and fully. She brings up veterans’ issues in every conversation, without prompting, and is ready to act.

And finally, summing it up: We’re in Washington, a Blue state. We can’t afford to send centrists to Congress. We need bold leadership. That’s Beth Doglio. She’s got my strongest endorsement.

Joe Hyer, Olympia