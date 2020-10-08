Letters to the editor for Oct. 8

Doglio for Congress

I support Beth Doglio’s congressional campaign because of her proven dedication to a more equitable and just future. She will fight for the marginalized and against business as usual. Beth understands that for this future to be possible, we need a bold vision beyond a return to normal. Whether that is in our response to climate change, gun violence, or the exploitation of workers, Beth has shown sustained energy in the Legislature, implementing innovative solutions.

In college, my coursework centered on issues of law, equity, and social justice. I learned that the impact of our laws are often not equitable, fair, or just for all people. Without lawmakers who are willing to work toward reforming this system, things will remain the same. Beth will be a voice for all. As a policymaker, Beth has fought for affordable housing, renewable energy solutions, workers rights, protections for immigrants, and demilitarization of the police.

Looking at her record in the Legislature and commitment to her values, I trust Beth to fight for me as a young woman, a recent college graduate, and a person of color. As a member of Congress, I know that Beth would continue to fight for a better world for all people.

Join me in voting for Beth Doglio for the 10th Congressional District in the Nov. 3 election.

Hope Dorris, Olympia

Bus Buddies return

The free Bus Buddy program from Catholic Community Services, working closely with Intercity Transit, has been idling by the curb for months, waiting for the OK to resume business. Well, the free buses are back and so are the free bus buddies!

The Bus Buddy Program, such as the one in Thurston County founded in 2014, has now spread into a dozen states and a Canadian province. A bus buddy helps new riders gain confidence riding the bus, which gives them enhanced mobility and increased independence, expanded transportation options, and improved quality of life. They can take the bus to work, medical appointments, shopping, or just to visit friends.

There are a dozen volunteer bus buddies who work as travel companions, providing personalized support, teaching new bus riders how to get to new destinations, transfer to other buses, and connect with other regional transit services. On a one-on-one basis, they travel within Thurston County to Yelm, Olympia, Lacey and Tumwater. A new route is now running through Lacey and up to Jubilee, offering service to a new area.

If you’re interested in learning how to ride the bus, give me a call at 360-688-8832 or email ScottSc@ccsww.org for more about the safety protocols in place and other details. Ages 16 to 116 are eligible. See you on the bus.

Scott Schoengarth, Olympia

Supreme Court and supreme suffering

While we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.

Recent investigations show male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are taken from them at birth so we can drink their milk.

World Farmed Animals Day, observed Oct. 2, was launched in 1983 to memorialize the billions of animals tormented and killed for food. I learned that raising animals for food is hurting our health and the health of our planet.

Each of us has to choose whether to support these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket. A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.

Andrew Petuchov, Olympia