Letters to the editor for Oct. 9

Bully for Trump

Did Teddy Roosevelt prepare President Trump for the first presidential debate? All is saw was a bully, bullying the moderator and Biden. Or maybe Trump was thinking about the advice he got from Bill Haley and the Comets: shake rattle and roll the opposition, all night long.

Now we have a clear picture of what police deal with in domestic abuse calls: unruly, constantly interrupting, out of control, jacked-up combatants.

Trump said he could act presidential when called upon, but that didn’t happen. A little decorum, dignity and respect for the office and position, sir. Remember, you’re on TV. We can see and hear you. It’s a debate, not a food fight. You guys are a better show than Animal House’s cafeteria scene.

You also get a clear understanding of how Trump gets things done, bullying his way through personnel until he finds the right person who agrees with him.

The FDA and CDC are the current agencies bullied and pummeled into submission. The only thing missing is a signed NDA, but that comes when you’re fired and thrown under the bus. That happens when you’ve had enough of Trump’s bullying and the moxie to openly disagree with him.

Some creative company that manufactures masks should add a barf bag option for watching future debates. Could be a hot seller.

David Cahill, Olympia

Vote for Beth Doglio

I support Beth Doglio for Congress because she will lead the 10th District and the nation toward a better future for all people, and act as a catalyst for urgent climate action.

I am especially drawn to her because of her allyship with women and people experiencing homelessness, and her unwavering work for direct climate action. As a woman of color, I see the absolute need for progressives like her in Congress.

She has secured resources for the marginalized, and her continued work to fight climate change is paramount in our movement toward a brighter future. I support her because her policies include and acknowledge the intersectionalities of the environmental and labor movements, LGBTQIA+ folks, and communities of color.

Her energy, allyship, and legislation in support of working families and individuals is a significant part of why she has my support. As a member of the working class since a young age, I often feel a disconnect between my own values and rights as a worker, and the politicians who are attempting to represent me. When I first learned who Beth was, and watched her speak on the issues, I was struck with how genuine and how human she is. I believe she will represent the progressive needs of the 10th District with dedicated and effective action.

Sophie Damelio, Seattle

Vote 2020





I am concerned with the state of America. We can no longer say we are “the land of the free and the home of the brave.”

We no longer live in a democracy “of the people, for the people and by the people.” Instead, President Trump, Attorney General Barr and the majority of Republican senators are not acting in the best interest of our country. Rather, they are acting for their own interests — whether financial, political or both.

Trump’s purpose since running for office has been to divide our country. He does not hide his purpose. To state that the election, which has not yet taken place, will be “fake,” and he will not accept the results is contemptible. We must take his plan seriously and stop him and congressional Republicans.

I believe that a healthy democracy needs at least two parties to hold each other accountable. That is no longer possible in America. Senate Republicans change the rules to suit themselves. They care only for remaining in power — not for the good of our country, or their constituents.

We must vote to save America and democracy. We need an indisputable majority, with no margin of error.

Get your ballot. Vote as soon as you can. Your life depends on it.

Robin Lester, Olympia