Letters to the editor for Oct. 11

Our children deserve quality sex ed

I was a part of my high school’s peer sex education program in the 1990s. It wasn’t perfect, but it was scientifically accurate, taught us to assert our boundaries, and to respect the boundaries of others.

I was shocked to find out that 20 years later, there are schools in Washington that can’t meet those basic standards or don’t teach this critical information. We can change that if we approve Referendum 90 Nov. 3.

Having this basic level of information can help prevent abuse and sexual assault. As a parent, I want my child to be safe and to have better education than I did, not worse.

Tobi Hill-Meyer, Olympia

Doglio has the experience and energy for Congress

Our national politics have been broken by politicians who yell but don’t listen, who prioritize corporate cash over their constituents and communities. This political moment demands leaders who can listen, who can bring new ideas, and who will never stop working for us. That’s why I’m voting for Beth Doglio for Congress.

Beth Doglio is the hardest working person I know.

I met Beth 15 years ago, just after her second kid was born. She was training for a triathlon, volunteering in our community, and leading the regional fight against climate change. I was in awe of her energy then, and I’ve watched her apply this work ethic to every project she has taken on since: as PTA president, climate champion, and state representative. In the Legislature, Beth has passed laws to invest in clean energy, keep firefighters safe and healthy at work, and support communities in building affordable housing.

Now we have the opportunity to send Beth to serve us in Congress, where she’ll keep up all this good work.

Beth will put the needs of people — all people — over corporate interests. That’s why she’s the only candidate not taking any corporate PAC money. She’ll help keep our communities safe and healthy. That’s why she’s endorsed by nurses, firefighters, and teachers. She’s the candidate who is already enacting real solutions to our climate crisis. No one else can do the job like she will on day one.

Please join me in voting for Beth Doglio.

Emily Calhoun Petrie, Olympia

Your vote and your involvement matter

There is a reason for Donald Trump. As a nation we have often slid along, ignoring or only partially addressing significant issues. By bringing them to center stage, Donald Trump forces us to reckon with our shortcomings.

His brand of leadership has led to exacerbated economic disparities, egregious immigration policy, political corruption involving foreign powers, mistreatment of women, blatant racism, abysmal health and climate guidance, abuse of social media, the deterioration of our democratic institutions and values and more. He has succeeded in taking us as a nation to places that were unimaginable just a few years ago.

If we did not realize this before, we now know that political leadership matters. We have been complacent for too long, not taking responsibility for nurturing ourselves and our nation seriously enough. Are we ready to answer with a resounding response? Voting overwhelmingly for Biden/Harris and others who will work with them is a critical first step towards hope, healing and the possibility of a brighter future.

And then we must remember these painful years and stay engaged, realizing that the path ahead will need our ongoing stewardship.

Kim Howard, Tumwater

A question for Thurston Superior Court candidates

I have a question for the Thurston Superior Court candidates, Scott Ahlf and Sharonda D. Amamilo. What will you do to make court filings and decisions on categories of cases easily searchable on the court’s website?

For instance, it is difficult to look on the website and find the typical number of illegal detainer (eviction) cases being filed and decided by the court. As evictions are one of the leading causes of homelessness, access to statistical information about Thurston County evictions would help planners prepare for the day that current eviction moratoriums expire.

Open data on other categories of cases also might provide important insight to the community so we can see how our justice system is working.

Brian Hovis, Lacey