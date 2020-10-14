Letters to the editor for Oct. 14

Not all opposition to density rooted in ‘fear’





The recent article covering an Olympia Planning Commission hearing on zoning changes gave a sounding board to Olympia’s pro-density advocates, ending with a lengthy and entirely anecdotal quote from Holly Gadbaw. ‘Fear’ and ‘scared’ were used several times by those quoted to characterize those opposed to dense infill growth — as though principled and rational opposition to substantial community changes were not possible.

Many in the community oppose the very real drawbacks of zoning changes and remain unsold on the touted affordability benefits. Such opposition is reasoned and no less pure of motive than those in support. Though opposition to dense urban infill runs counter to current progressive planning orthodoxy, it does not mean the stance is rooted in fear. I am opposed to Olympia losing its charm, gaining traffic, and probably exacerbating its affordability woes through induced housing demand. But fearful I am not.

Paternalism, dismissiveness, and condescension were contributing factors to the election of Donald Trump. We’ve all been witness to how that turned out. In the twilight of a tumultuous 2020 and considering uncertainties of the future, careful incrementalism regarding community change and mutual respect of positions are the best paths forward.

Jeremy Mott, Olympia

Trump-Biden ‘Debate’





I sent the following letter to The Commission on Presidential Debates.

(The Sept. 29) presidential “debate” was a disservice to democracy. If your commission can’t find a way to keep order during these events, they should be canceled, because they weaken trust and respect in our electoral system. I heard from one parent who was watching with her middle school daughter. Her daughter left the room in tears after the first 15 minutes because she was so upset by the ugliness that was taking place on that stage. I kept watching because I’m a political junkie, but I know many voters turned it off in disgust.

The obvious answer, it seems to me, would be to automatically cut off the microphone of the speaker when that speaker’s time is up. Turn on each candidate’s microphone only when it is that candidate’s turn to speak. Don’t even give the moderator control of the microphones, because if you do, it’s guaranteed that Donald Trump will harass the moderator and demand his microphone be turned on. Automate it somehow. I’m sure technologists could find a way to do that.

Failing that, the remaining debates should be canceled. Democracy is not served by 90 minutes of insults and harangues, punctuated by exaggerations and lies, which is what we saw last night.

Carl J. Schroeder, Olympia

Our greatest breakwall

Gov. Inslee stated that President Trump is the greatest threat to the United States. If that’s so, why are we still in lockdown, businesses closed, social distancing still required, increasing numbers of people forced on welfare/food assistance, state employees required to take unpaid leave, schools closed, face masks required, and churches closed while protests and looting are deemed “constitutional”gatherings?

Why the relentless scare mongering of moment-by-moment COVID-19 updates to keep the citizenry submissive to nonsensical requirements varying from place to place? Washington state’s “scientific” data is regularly “revised” for incorrect counting methodologies, but nonetheless remains totally reliable for policy making.

Increasingly apparent, the governor and his ilk — including the Western States Pact — are the greatest threat to the United States, sanctioning anarchy in cities such as Seattle and Portland. The policing agencies are maligned and threatened by “marshmallow” policies allowing destruction of property and endangerment to lawful citizens and law enforcement officers. A veritable “catch and release” policy is maintained for anarchists — no accountability for mayhem and destruction of property whatsoever.

People and businesses have been driven out of neighborhoods due to violence, free speech shut down, but the responsible authorities — Democratic governors, mayors, city councils — pay no price for dereliction of duty. They sanction subversive organizations intent on destroying this nation and canceling its history instead of calling it for what it is: sedition. President Trump is the last breakwall for the United States.

Jann Coffman, Olympia