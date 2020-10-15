Letters to the editor for Oct. 15

Help heal our nation

After watching the first presidential debate, I can only say that I know first-graders with more debating skill, self restraint and common courtesy than the current self-absorbed dictator in “our” White House. Heal our nation from this sad excuse of a human being, bring back decency, truth and integrity by casting your vote for Biden/Harris. Both are experienced and respected professionals who can bring our country together and rebuild not only our country’s self-respect but also our worldwide respect.

Christine Brydges, Ocean Shores

A new party

Has Donald Trump ruined the Republican party? Yes, but he’s had help. Cowards in Congress failed to stand up to his lies, lawlessness, and petulant behavior. Fox News became his Ministry of Propaganda. The party allowed its “tent” to shrink to older, whiter, more male, more rural, and more conservative. I take no pleasure in criticizing the Republican party – I was once a member.

The first presidential debate was a sad example of the state of our democracy. Americans are upset, polarized, and frustrated. Our two-party system has grown dysfunctional.

Politicians are more interested in power than people. Congressional leaders instinctively oppose legislation from the other side of the aisle. Compromise is a dirty word. Chronic gridlock has led us nowhere, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise that 40% of registered voters don’t affiliate with either party.

Perhaps the time is right to form a new, vastly different, political party. A party more aligned with most voters. A party that seeks common ground and pursues mainstream solutions. An “Independence Party.”

A party independent enough to see that both Democrats and Republicans have good ideas (but can be dominated by extremists). A party that believes in equality, justice, civility, fairness, inclusion, science, and the rule of law. A party that believes America is best when we live by our principles, lead by example, and strengthen our alliances. A party willing to face problems head-on, root out corruption, stamp out racism, defend human rights, and nurture conscious capitalism.

Mark E. Mininger, Lacey

Doglio is the choice for working families

People are struggling right now. Unemployment is hovering near 10 percent. One in 5 Washingtonians could face hunger by the end of this year.

Absent serious revenue reform from the Legislature in the next session, there will be major cuts to the public services that underpin our communities and provide a lifeline for our most vulnerable residents.

Now, voters like myself in the 10th Congressional District must decide who we want to represent us in Congress, former Tacoma Mayor Marilyn Strickland or State Rep. Beth Doglio.

I support Beth Doglio because she has shown a commitment to improving the lives of working people throughout her entire career: helping pass the groundbreaking Paid Family and Medical Leave Act, co-sponsoring bills to make health insurance and prescription drugs more affordable, and calling on Washington to fix its upside-down tax code so billionaires share in the responsibility of supporting our communities.

This is not Marilyn Strickland’s legacy.

Most recently, as CEO of Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce, Seattle’s largest business lobby, Strickland tried to replace pro-worker Seattle City Council members with pro-business ones, using $1.5 million from Amazon in the process. As mayor of Tacoma, she appeased business interests by rejecting widespread calls for a $15 minimum wage and a common-sense paid sick leave law.

I understand the need for compromise. But working families in the 10th Congressional District don’t need a representative that will find the halfway point between corporate interests and their survival. They need a champion for working people like Beth Doglio.

Mike Yestramski, Lakewood