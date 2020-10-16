Letters to the editor for Oct. 16

Fund more research about childhood cancer

Imagine a world where a child is diagnosed with cancer every three minutes. Now, imagine that one of those children is yours. How would you feel about less than 4% of federal cancer research funding allocated to pediatric cancer? Probably outraged. I know that feeling too well; I am a bereaved cancer mom. My 3-year-old daughter passed away Mother’s Day from relapsed brain cancer. We fought so hard and did everything we could; yet, she died.

The research just isn’t there yet. That is what 4% federal funding gets the children of the US; 96% is allocated to adult cancer research. This is the sobering reality of pediatric cancer in the US. A child diagnosed every three minutes, and 1 in 5 will not survive. My child was that 1 in 5. Cancer knows no race, color, creed, denomination, or geographic location. It feeds on all ages, no matter their background.

Do they not deserve to have treatments tailored to their little bodies? Currently, children are treated with antiquated adult chemotherapies. Less than five therapies directed at children have been developed and approved in the last 40 years; a health care inequality and travesty at its finest.

I call you and all readers to action. Join in my pursuit to solicit more funding and awareness for pediatric cancer. I propose petitioning private charities to contribute larger portions of their donations to childhood cancer research. Children are the future of the world. No children = no future.

Kylie Gray, Lacey

Resign, Commissioner Zita

I served for six years on the Port of Olympia Citizens Advisory Committee. During that time, several policy issues came before the Port. However, the issue surrounding Commissioner Zita is not allegorical, metaphorical, or philosophical policy differences. The issue surrounding Commissioner Zita is sexual harassment.

On Sept. 9, The Olympian published an article entitled “Port worker says Zita’s behavior was unacceptable. Zita says investigation fits pattern.” The article quoted from an investigation into allegations of sexual harassment of Port staff committed by Commissioner Zita. The report, available as a public record, is titled “Summary Report of Investigation Allegations against Commissioner E.J. Zita Port of Olympia.”

The investigator interviewed eight women and concluded “that more likely than not Zita inappropriately touched and communicated with port employees as described’ in the allegations. In her response, Commissioner Zita turned the world upside down and claimed to be the victim. A sensible elected official would have accepted responsibility and apologized as opposed to blaming the victims.

Port of Olympia Commissioners are held to a high and equal ethical standard. Commissioner Zita has not met that standard. Commissioner Zita should resign.

Frank Gorecki, Olympia

Doglio best for Heck’s seat

The people of the state of Washington will be fortunate to have Denny Heck as their next Lieutenant Governor. He has served admirably as our member of Congress in Washington, D.C., over the past several terms.

We also have the opportunity to carry on with this fine tradition of quality leadership in Congress by electing our own Beth Doglio to the 10th Congressional District. As our representative in the Legislature from Thurston County, Beth has an admirable record and will carry on as an outstanding member of Congress.

John and Donna Mollan, Lacey

Elect C Davis to Thurston Commissioner

I am writing about the absolute need to elect C Davis as Thurston County Commissioner for District 1.

Mr. Davis has great ideas and we need a commissioner who will work to implement them. We need to streamline solutions for the homeless camps that are destroying the environment and which the current government is being entirely too permissive with and ignoring any meaningful solutions to control the problem.

Mr. Davis also has pointed out that we do not need a new courthouse, which will cost the taxpayers way too much when we can just repair and maintain the current courthouse. As he says, if we don’t take care of the current one properly, why would we do so to the next?

C Davis is the right man for the job on these and other issues and I encourage you to research him on his website and vote for him.

J. Tucker Neilson, Olympia