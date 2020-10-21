Letters to the editor for Oct. 21

Unity, not divisiveness

I am scared. While I am concerned that there is still systemic racism in our nation, that our president seldom demonstrates compassion for others, that Congress is controlled by a few people rather than the whole body, and that our elections are driven by money, I know many people believe differently than I do. It is not their beliefs that scare me, it is the notion that if you’re not with me, you’re against me. That divisiveness has me terrified enough to go on record asking you to consider these two ideas.

Vote. The most important action we must all take is to cast our vote, and to make sure our vote is counted by following directions and taking the extra step to put our ballot in a secure election ballot box. Please put aside any disgust with the political system, or frustration that neither of the candidates is satisfactory. Just vote.

Move towards unity, not divisiveness. Understand the deep level of emotion of people on both sides. When you vote, do not cast a ballot without looking at the ability of the candidate to be able to unite, not divide — to listen, respect, and work with others who may disagree with them. Changing position is not weak. Every situation is complicated, with no easy answers, and only by cooperation, not competition, can problems be truly solved. Please consider this not just for the presidential candidates, but candidates for any office in this time of heighted emotions and divisiveness.

Renae Seegmiller, Centralia

Endorsement for Beth Doglio

I am endorsing Beth Doglio for the 10th Congressional District race. I have been working on legislation in the Washington State House for the last four years and have met with Beth and her staff many times. From those sustained and direct experiences, I am confident that Beth will serve us well in Congress.

Three main reasons I am supporting Beth over her opponent:

First, we need Medicare for All. Beth supports it and her opponent doesn’t. We spend far too much on health care in this country and get inadequate results for the expense. Single-payer health care is the standard of the developed world and should be the standard here. Beth knows health care is a right and supports a plan to get it done and spend less than we do now.

Second, climate change is the most significant challenge of our time and the half measures of Beth’s opponent will not suffice. We need a Green New Deal and supporting Beth will help get us there.

Third, Beth will hire the right people. I trust her staff will be people that care about our national concerns from a local perspective and will be accessible to her constituents, not the corporate interests that her opponent has spent her career representing. Who an elected official chooses as staff is as important as any individual issue and I know we can trust Beth to bring us to Washington, D.C., with her in those decisions.

Micah Sherman, Olympia

Thoughts about monuments

As a Yankee and Westerner, the kerfuffle regarding Confederate monuments has left me confused and puzzled.

Understanding that certain memorials might be offensive to some, my first reaction is that the removal of all such possibly offensive icons is hasty and ill-conceived.

A piece in the October Smithsonian shed light on the issue, at least to my eye. “Hatred in Plain Sight” commented on German anti-Semitic monuments, and the fact that certain of these remain standing and, to some extent, defended. While notions related mainly to the history and existence of these German monuments, other comments dealt with monuments in general, hence the possible application to issues in our country.

Monuments, memorials, et al, can be defined variously, usually meant to describe a statue, building or other structure commemorating a famous person or event. Usually intended to offer a positive reminder of past persons or events, these definitions omit mention of whether persons or events might necessarily be viewed favorably or otherwise. The Smithsonian piece enlarged on this notion, suggesting that while monuments may glorify the object, they may also simply commemorate the person or event without favorable recognition.

To some, these monuments obviously raise negative feelings prompting the thought to remove the icons. To others, the statues offer reminders of past national differences with positive efforts to bind the differences and make a nation whole. It is hoped that bipartisan, biracial, considered discussions will be held concerning the fate of these monuments.

Fred Griesman, Olympia