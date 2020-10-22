Letters to the editor for Oct. 22

Beth Doglio for Congress

We need Beth Doglio as our new congresswoman! She has served her Olympia area constituents well in the legislature for four years, and also has been a leader in passing groundbreaking policies for our state.

My wife and I hosted two constituent meetings with primary care physicians at our home with Beth. She was very informed and attentive to our concerns regarding the needs of our patients. When low-income kids were at risk of missing out on healthcare during a pediatric care shortage, Beth secured care access for all. When Thurston County needed a new 9-1-1 system to respond to emergencies, Beth fought for necessary upgrades.

Beth’s leadership and persistence goes beyond her strong understanding of policy. She manifests it through her tireless dedication to our communities. She helped create our state’s paid family leave program and stood up for pay equity. When women shared that they were worried about their safety at work, Beth fought to protect workplace confidentiality of domestic abuse and sexual assault survivors.

One of my main reasons for supporting Beth is her dedication to tackling climate change. She helped pass landmark environmental protections to preserve Puget Sound. She has fought the big polluters in Washington state, and will fight for common sense solutions to climate change in Washington, D.C.

Beth has been representing this community with dedication for years. She is hard working, policy savvy and dedicated to serving her constituents. I will be supporting Beth Doglio for Congress.

Gordon Wheat, Olympia

Elect Dusty Pierpoint to 22nd Legislative District

Jessica Bateman has been a disaster for the city of Olympia. Do you accept graffiti, boarded-up windows, and homeless camps popping up all over? She has led the charge that has diminished public safety, while turning a blind eye to the pollution and costs to taxpayers and businesses.

Lucky for us, Dusty Pierpoint also is running for the 22nd Legislative District Position 2. Dusty has shown he has the courage to face tough issues and resolve them compassionately and wisely. He is the retired Police Chief of Lacey, and has a proven track record of service with results.

We need safe and healthy communities for our families and businesses to thrive in! ElectDusty.com

Andrea Lipper, Olympia

Kim Wyman for Secretary of State

I am a lifelong Democrat and I’m voting for Kim Wyman for Secretary of State.

The criticisms of her speak, in my mind, to her strengths. Rather than getting embroiled in partisan debates, she’s stayed focused on keeping our elections safe and secure for everyone. I want elected officials like her who rise above the chaos and bickering to just do their jobs and do them well.

She continues to follow in the steps of previous Secretaries of State, showing the integrity and courage to be thoughtful and fair in all her dealings. She has my vote!

Patricia McLain, Olympia

Elect C Davis

Over the past couple of years, I have had the pleasure of working with C. I have seen his unfailing dedication and diligence as he continues to advocate for his home, Olympia, Thurston County. In these difficult times with so much unrest, his goal has never changed. Despite the crucible, he focuses on the issues at hand: the homelessness, COVID-19 lockdown, keeping businesses in Olympia, Constitutional liberties, governmental responsibilities, and individual rights and freedom.

While he fights for justice and jurisprudence, he remains focused to see these matters to the end. He is an individual with great talent; he is an historian and applies his knowledge of local and national history to his campaign. He supports veterans of all wars with great reverence and distinction. He supports law enforcement agents from all jurisdictions.

Altogether, voting for C Davis is a wise choice. He is dedicated to every resident of Thurston County and the greater part of Washington state for good and just legislation. He is eager, willing and able to serve.

Carol Gibbs, Olympia