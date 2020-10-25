Letters to the editor for Oct. 25

For crying out loud, wear a mask

Everyone understands that the purpose of wearing a mask is to protect those around you from being infected with the coronavirus. If you do not wear a mask, you are putting my life in danger, potentially exposing me to a terminal illness.

Donald Trump’s behavior is a perfect example of what happens when you do not wear a mask. He exposed everyone he encountered to this deadly virus and people have been infected as a result.

I am fed up with hearing the argument that you have the right to refuse to wear a mask. I also have rights, including the right to be safe from selfish individuals who would recklessly put my life at risk. When you knowingly put my life in danger, you are no better than a common criminal. People who refuse to wear a mask should be arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter.

Christina Price, Rochester

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Vote Bateman in the 22nd Legislative District

Vote Jessica Bateman for our newest representative for the 22nd Legislative District. Bateman has been a great public servant in our community, serving on Olympia City Council and as Deputy Mayor. She understands the workings of legislation and how to push bills through to passage at the state level. She is a great listener and responsive to constituents. She will carry these skills forward to well represent those of us who reside in the 22nd District.

Vote Jessica Bateman to Washington state’s Legislative District 22.

Linda W. and George O. Lamb, Olympia

Inslee provides real leadership

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Last January, Washington state was the epicenter for COVID-19 in the United States. What a difference a year of real leadership and hundreds of dedicated public health workers makes.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, Washington state is ranked 25th in the country for total number of COVID-19 cases. Flattening our curve was not by accident; it took a lot of hard work by many public employees.

In particular, Gov. Inslee and Washington state Secretary of Health John Wiesman need to be singled out for their leadership during the pandemic. The Governor and the Secretary have continuously made tough decisions based on science, not on politics.

I was sorry to see Gov. Inslee leave the Presidential race. But the nation’s loss was Washington state’s gain. Unlike the current so-called leadership in Washington, D.C., we have a leader who seeks out differing opinions, listens to his advisers, and then makes tough decisions based on the scientific evidence. Balancing the myriad pressures of social distancing, masking, phased re-openings, business impact, and overall health impact to different communities is a herculean task but the Governor and Secretary Wiesman have done a superb job weighing the factors and making smart decisions. In the end, those decisions will maximize economic activity while preserving the lives of as many Washingtonians as possible.

No governor is perfect, but Gov. Inslee’s record of real leadership demonstrates the need for and the value of a third Inslee term.

Greg Devereux, Shelton

Vote yes on Ref. 90 for our kids, against sexual abuse

Children are being victimized online and sometimes by close relatives and friends of the family. Sexual abuse is the dirty secret we don’t want to talk about or admit that it’s in our neighborhood. Statistics belie this:

One in 9 girls and 1 in 53 boys under the age of 18 experience sexual abuse or assault at the hands of an adult.

Children deserve better than denial and cover-ups. With the #Metoo movement uncovering Hollywood’s dastardly culture of abuse, and so much more, people asked me repeatedly: Why now? Why have these women waited until now to divulge the sex abuse they suffered? Because people were ashamed of being victimized! Now, as others have bravely come forward, the stigma is removed.

Preventing sex abuse begins with being OK to talk about our bodies, being OK with asking for help, and understanding body boundaries. It’s a parent’s prerogative to be the one doing that, but many parents are uncomfortable with these conversations. The schools can help all of us — children and parents — to know how to prevent sex abuse, and to find ways we are comfortable with talking to our children. It’s not OK to ignore this issue.

I’m proud of the state of Washington introducing this legislation, and along with requiring permissions from parents beforehand, this is empowering our sexual health, and stopping predators from risking our children’s lives.

Thank you for voting!

Lolo Lesser, Olympia