Letters to the editor for Oct. 28

Edwards doesn’t support Conservation District

Ballots have arrived, and if you care about Thurston County, take a close look at the commissioner race between Michael Steadman and Gary Edwards.

Edwards has repeatedly voted or spoken out against the values we hold dear in Thurston County, such as our environment and our public health. Politically, he’s our county’s version of “The Donald.”

One issue I’d like to specifically comment on from my personal experience as a former Thurston Conservation District Supervisor: Edwards is no friend of Thurston CD. He voted consistently against any support for the CD. He repeatedly quoted spurious complaints generated by the anti-CD crowd.

In addition, he had a close relationship with the two former supervisors who tried to dismantle the CD. (Eventually, the state Conservation Commission removed these two from office.) How do I know they were in cahoots? I was a witness to a curious incident.

Several years ago, the Conservation Commission had a statewide meeting in Thurston County, which included a dinner at the Skookumchuck Grange. CD Supervisors and staff from around the state were enjoying a dinner of locally produced food. I happened to look towards the door, and there’s Gary Edwards with these two supervisors, having a little chat by themselves. Did Gary, as County Commissioner, introduce himself to the assembled guests, and welcome this distinguished group to our county? No, he had his chat with his cronies and left.

So all I can say is vote! And remember how Gary Edwards was complicit in trying to destroy Thurston CD.

Paul J Pickett, Olympia

Support Referendum 90

As we crawl exhausted into the final lap of this excruciating election season, we might feel overstuffed with the many recommendations about our ballot choices. But perhaps we should consider one more: Referendum 90, which concerns teaching sexual health education in our schools, has a lot more at stake than we might realize.

In my 50 years as a practitioner (counselor, psychotherapist, psychologist, psychoanalyst), I have treated many adults who were molested in childhood: Girls and boys who were molested by men; boys and girls who were molested by women; children molested by cousins, parents, step-parents, uncles, aunts, grandmothers, grandfathers; children molested by neighbors, clergy, teachers, scout leaders, family friends, revered members of society and so on.

Sexual abuse is an epidemic that makes COVID-19 look benign. Teaching children about their bodies as well as which physical interactions are acceptable and which are not is the most effective vaccine we have. Furthermore, teaching this in a collective and public way reduces the stigma and shame of those children who are experiencing it at the time. Otherwise, the teaching happens (if at all) in the clinical setting, with all of the isolation and exposure that entails.

Giving children the impression that this subject should not be discussed in public makes them very unlikely to share it— with either parents or others — when it occurs. However reluctant we may be with discussing sexual abuse, let’s not make our children feel the same way.

Please vote to approve Referendum 90.

John Van Eenwyk, Olympia

Vote for Strickland’s positive vision

This is the first time we’ve written a letter to the editor. But especially in these times, we believe it is mandatory to speak up when you see something wrong.

We are lifelong Democrats. We’ve lived in Olympia/Tumwater for 45 years; we raised our family here. Two Democrats are vying to replace Denny Heck as our representative from the 10th Congressional District. Our hope and expectation was that two Democrats would run campaigns that would highlight their plans to beat the coronavirus and build back our economy.

So, we’ve been very disappointed to see the negative ads and hit pieces coming from Beth Doglio’s campaign. Marilyn’s running a positive campaign based on her accomplishments and plans if she should be elected. That’s why we have voted for Marilyn Strickland.

Marsha and Merritt Long, Tumwater