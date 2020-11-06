Letters to the editor for Nov. 6

Tough (Pro) choice

In our society today, many are challenging the right of a woman to determine what happens to her and to her unborn fetus. Obviously, abortion is a very complex issue that should not be taken lightly. The physical and psychological well-being of a woman needs to match our concern for the right to life of an unborn fetus.

I have never met a person who is for abortion. Uprooting a very basic and natural process of procreation has devastating side effects. Since the circumstances surrounding this controversial issue vary from person to person, nobody “knows” how each individual feels. They must trek their own path and navigate a wide barrage of inter-personal obstacles. After careful consideration, they must make a tough and emotional decision.

Extenuating circumstances ranging from brutality, assault, threat to the mother and inability to provide adequate care should create compassion and understanding in anyone’s thinking. I have deep respect for women who have addressed this most controversial concept, and make a tough “no win” decision. Your intuition and insight, no matter what your decision, is a testimony of inner strength.

We need to look at the statistics before making an irrational decision. If we uproot the right of a woman to choose, abortion will go back to the streets. There won’t be the health standards and counseling that is currently offered. I, for one, am a pro-life person who feels that pro-choice is our best and most workable solution to a complex issue.

James MacDicken, Olympia

Is universal health care worth the cost?

Many people leave preventable health issues untreated because they cannot afford health insurance. As a young adult fresh out of college, I could not pay for health insurance despite working three jobs. My parents graciously helped to cover needed antibiotics. What about those without this safety net?

I ask you to consider: Is universal health care a right or a service?

Universal health care would guarantee the ability to see a doctor and receive treatment, including for the self-employed and under-employed. The overall cost of medical care would decrease with government-set prices. No one would skip medication because of cost. Specialties would become available when necessary. Medical bankruptcies would essentially disappear.

Who would fund this high level of care? Countries with forms of universal health care have much higher income tax rates (in some cases double) to fund their health care systems. How would increased taxes compare to paying premiums on private insurance? For those receiving supplemental insurance through their employers, universal health care would be more expensive.

There are concerns of exacerbating existing shortages among nursing and primary-care providers. In countries with universal health care, many patients wait months to see a provider. The quality of care would decrease.

Keep in mind both sides of the coin. Make an informed opinion. Hold politicians accountable. You as the taxpayer will be involved in the details.

Andrea Maund, RN, Lacey

Help for the mentally ill

Finally! Finally, someone has stepped up to the plate to ensure funding for better mental health treatment in Washington. That “someone” is Gov. Jay Inslee. More than $33 million in grants will assist people who struggle with a wide variety of behavioral needs. Plus, it will offer community placements for folks leaving our two state hospitals.

According to Inslee, “this funding supports our effort to ensure Washingtonians can access the care they need, close to home.”

There was a time when a mentally ill person was stuck in a motel with a few groceries because there was no place for them to go. I know. I have seen it happen.

Karen Strand, Lacey