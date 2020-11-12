Letters to the editor for Nov. 12

Just when we thought the pandemic was bad, enter ‘Borat’

Could The Olympian please go back to the time-honored standard of “All The News That’s Fit To Print?” Because the piece on Borat should fall under the Old Country assessment of “Zere are some sings dot Mankind Vass Nevvair Meant To Know!”

For attracting this Cybercrime Against Humanity to our poor defenseless state capital, at least 97 percent of a certain inadvisably armed political group should have the draft brought back so, as the combat veterans who signed The Second Amendment originally intended, they can be trucked to JBLM where a sergeant can make them do 5,000 push-ups until they know not to swing an AR-15 by the barrel.

And also make them wear clothing that doesn’t disgrace the colors of a time-honored fatigue jacket. McClatchy, do you realize I almost sent that un-uniformed full-frontal view of Borat to my family, who include both a former U.S. Marine and a lot of children? Joseph Pulitzer, where are you when both your original nation of Hungary and your adopted one here both need you? Because Europe has just delivered somebody who makes Viktor Orban look saintly!

So now, please let’s go back to the weather. It owes us two, count them two, thunderstorms!

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Mark Dublin, Olympia

Watch ‘My Octopus Teacher’

Netflix’s explosive new documentary “My Octopus Teacher” chronicles a complex relationship between a man and the world’s most bizarre animal — an octopus. It further testifies to our highly conflicted relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Most of us treasure our “pets” — dogs, cats, horses. Our allegiance to them transcends that to our own species. If our dog and a Congolese child were competing for scarce funds for life-saving surgery, we know who would live.

Yet, we torment, kill, and consume other animals that are similar in appearance, intelligence, and ability to suffer. Then, we bristle at East Asians who do the same to animals we consider pets.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

We pride ourselves on being intelligent, rational beings. We have gone to the moon, unraveled and modified genetic codes, and found cures for deadly diseases. Yet we still have not figured out our relationship with non-human animals and the natural world.

Some of us have. Vegans profess compassion and respect for all sentient beings. Veganism requires no special courses or certifications. Every one of us can become one on our next trip to our supermarket.

Dan Pryce, Olympia

Berthing is parking

I support the contract to berth the Ready Reserve Fleet at the Port of Olympia approved by the port commissioners.

Open public meetings are designed to address economic, ethical and environmental impacts on actions like this berthing contract. The questions and answers are out for the public.

The deal is basically “parking” two large ships for the net value of $3.5 million over five years. The purpose of these ships is to save lives in an international emergency, which is in alignment with the Port’s mission “to create economic opportunities by connecting Thurston County to the world by air, land and sea.”

The community’s concern about the Port’s weak finances cannot be ignored. I support the “parking” of these cargo ships.

Chris Richardson, Olympia

Old ships could create issues

The Port of Olympia Commissioners want to berth two 50-year-old 600-foot ships for five years near downtown Olympia.

There are serious questions about these old ships. There has been extensive hull damage to one ship. The channel may not be deep enough to move these ships. The Port can be liable for any needed dredging, oil spill cleanups and additional security.

City residents have not been consulted.. Some commissioners claim that they did not need to ask you, but boaters and residents demand a public hearing to review this decision.

John Newman, Olympia