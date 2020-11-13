Letters to the editor for Nov. 13

Destination Downtown: Military Junkyard

The Port of Olympia’s Vision 2050 plan asked the community what it envisioned for downtown. Top suggestions were to make the waterfront experience inviting and to improve the environment.

Now, the Port has approved a proposal to park two huge military vessels from the Alameda Navy yard at Berth One for 5 years, part of the Ready Reserve Force supporting rapid deployment to U.S. military forces, last used during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. These graying hulks will dominate our downtown, casting a pall of gloom and shedding toxic-laden paint into Budd Inlet, already seriously struggling with contamination.

This is not what the community wanted. The Olympia community has a long history of opposition to war activity and dedication to responsible environmental stewardship. This proposal is diametrically opposed to those values.

Commissioners Joe Downing and Bill McGregor, who wasted a million dollars of taxpayer money on a crane that’s rarely used, supported this latest plan for revenue. Only Commissioner EJ Zita showed prudence and respect for the public by questioning this latest deal.

Esther Kronenberg, Olympia

Who are you down with?

Olympia Police Officer Tiffany Coates was honored as the 2019 Police Officer of the Year by the local American Legion post. I am sure her award was well deserved and I am thankful for her service.

However, Coates is also the officer who was investigated earlier this year to determine whether she violated department policy by posing for a photo with armed men associated with a far-right group. The group was mostly armed white men in fatigues with some flashing “ok” gang signs used by white supremacists. “Bad optics” is what the Mayor called the award. Mayor Selby and the police chief should have stuck with their initial assessment that it was a bad choice to pose in the photo. You were right the first time.

When I worked with young men in juvenile rehab detention in Nevada, the first thing they wanted to know of a new youth was “Who are you down with?” Why? They wanted to know about their safety. So it really doesn’t matter that some internal investigation exonerated the officer. What we have here in full view is systemic racism, protection of white supremacy.

Just ask yourself, what if those people were black or brown? It would have been the SWAT team. It does not matter what you intended. A person of color wants to know who you are down with. All you have to say is “it was a mistake” and support officers and the community to learn together. That is how we heal.

Mark J. Johnson, Tumwater

Additional resources for our school districts

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the school year to look a little different for students, parents, teachers, and administrators across the South Sound. Whether students are learning virtually or in the classroom, new challenges are being presented every day.

While everyone is doing their best to adapt to the new normal and make sure that every student is able to succeed, we have to keep in mind that some of our most vulnerable students, particularly minorities and students of color, will need additional help and encouragement to stay in school.

At-risk students faced many challenges prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, and those obstacles have only increased. Because of this, it is more important than ever to provide schools and teachers with every resource and tool available to ensure students make it to graduation.

Currently, there are some resources available for students who require additional help, but there just simply aren’t enough given new circumstances. This is precisely why Olympia School District Superintendent Patrick Murphy should look into adding new options and programs. For example, some organizations offer programs, like Graduation Alliance’s Dropout Recovery Program, to school districts to provide the necessary resources to find the most at-risk students and help them obtain a quality education.

It is imperative during these uncertain times that we utilize every tool available. By working together, we can ensure that every Olympia student achieves success and sees their graduation day.

Dick Muri, Steilacoom