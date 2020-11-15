Letters to the editor for Nov. 15

Roundabout courtesy

I am sure we have all noticed there are more and more roundabouts being installed at busy intersections around Thurston County. They are intended to speed traffic, improve safety and eliminate the need for stoplights, which they mostly do.

They also give drivers in the inner lane of the roundabout the option of going straight through, or without stopping, on around to turn.

It is unfortunate though that drivers in the inner lane are not required to signal their intentions, whether they are going through or on around to turn.

However, a little courtesy shown by drivers in the inner lane using their turn signals to indicate their intentions in my opinion would improve safety and speed traffic even more.

Larry Glenn, Olympia

Combating the social isolation of remote learning

In the midst of a pandemic that seems unlikely to end anytime soon, I’ve found myself swallowed up by ennui more often than before. As a student, there’s almost no end to the schoolwork that I’ve been assigned. Sometimes I find myself losing my motivation to do well when left to my own devices, which has brought me to an unexpected solution: proactive social interaction and outreach.

Working on assignments with my classmates has proven to be an effective method of maintaining my productivity. By discussing things with my friends, I can regain some of the contact I’ve lost over the past few months in quarantine. As such, I’d suggest to anyone who finds themselves in a similar situation that they reach out to family, friends, or even strangers through volunteering.

Annette Lu, Olympia

Rules for raking or blowing leaves

While blowing leaves that had fallen on the end of my driveway, and moving them along the side of the road past my mailbox to where I annually rake them well into the woods on my property, I was visited by a Thurston County official who told me that it is unlawful to move or deposit leaves any closer than 40 feet from the center of the roadway, which the county “owns” and which is called a “Public Utility Easement.” Leaves lying closer than that had to be raked/blown down my driveway and deposited farther than 40 feet from the roadway center line.

She advised it is the property owner’s responsibility to keep the easement clear, though in my case the utilities are on the other side of the road. But the County owns both sides back that 40 feet, regardless of where the utilities are placed.

The official was kind enough to advise me she would remain on the shoulder of the road with flashing lights until I’d finished moving all of the leaves back onto and down my driveway and off the utility easement, presumably for visibility and for my safety.

So given that this is the time of year for falling leaves, it’s useful knowledge that the utility easements must be kept clear of leaves and debris, and to avoid arrest or fines, to make sure they are well off the easements on both sides of the roadway.

Hopefully this error on my part will keep you square with county.

Robert Coviello. Olympia

Supporting the Lacey Police Department

A huge thanks to Lacey PD, specifically Officer Miguel Stansberry for his quick and decisive response to a Federal Way theft ring working in the area.

On Oct. 23, a married couple, along with a third man in a wheelchair, entered our business. Within 20 minutes they had managed to steal almost $1,000 worth of leathers and merchandise, hiding most of it in the wheelchair as witnessed on surveillance cameras. Within a few hours most of the stolen merchandise was listed for sale on Offer Up.

We managed to arrange a meeting with the offenders for a Saturday evening sale and exchange. Without hesitation, Officer Stansberry responded to our meeting and captured the perpetrators, returning most of our stolen items and arresting at least part of this ring that has been preying on retail businesses in the area.

We will continue to support our law enforcement and first responders. Keep up the good work. Thank you for being a part of our Lacey community.

Joe Deck of Northwest Harley Davidson, Lacey