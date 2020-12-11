Letters to the editor for Dec. 11

Mental health workers speak out

As mental health workers, we have a vested interest in the goal expressed by the Olympia City Council of increasing public safety for all.

There is ample research demonstrating that despite claims that policing increases safety, policing institutions enact violence and aggression disproportionately on the bodies of Black, indigenous, and other people of color. This violence creates physical, psychological, and spiritual harm to individuals and communities that reach far beyond isolated events, contributing to shorter life expectancy, higher maternal and infant mortality rates, high blood pressure and increased rates of heart disease and chronic health conditions.

The evidence is so overwhelming that counties across the country have declared racism to be a public health issue, including King, Pierce, Snohomish and Spokane counties here in Washington state.

We recognize that systemic racism pervades all aspects of our current society, not just police departments. However, the implicit bias and racism that undeniably exists within policing, combined with the power and weaponry that officers wield, repeatedly manifests as violence and incarceration enacted upon Black and brown individuals, families and communities in staggering numbers.

Olympia City Council members have acknowledged systemic racism to be an issue affecting our community. As put forth by BLAST (Black Leaders in Action & Solidarity Thurston), Olympia can and should be boldly creating safety through increased access to housing, healthcare, education, and employment. Funding for these social safety nets should naturally include resources divested from the police department.

This letter was prepared by a collective of over 30 local clinicians.

Matt Goldenberg, Olympia

Secret science shapes governor’s decisions

Our governor closed indoor restaurants and gyms based on science he has. I wish he would share that science, because the only data I could dig up indicated the manufacturing and agriculture sectors actually had higher infection rates. But perhaps these activities pay more taxes into the state coffers?

Most of the time the only data I can find easily, reported every day in the newspaper, is that nursing homes and similar locations are where the COVID-19 is happening.

Here I was thinking a family gathering at a restaurant might be safer than meeting in a home. At a restaurant, everyone wears a mask unless seated, which is at tables and chairs that have been sanitized. The food is prepared, plated, and served by people wearing masks and gloves because their jobs depend on it.

But apparently restaurants are so dangerous that the governor of California attended one the day before he closed them. And our rates of COVID were going up, and golly, something needed to be done. So our governor used “science” and apparently “secret” data to put many of those who could least afford to lose their jobs out of work.

Please. Share the science and data, lest we think of our government’s hand as that which arbitrarily takes jobs away.

Karen Knudson, Olympia

Is Olympia that bad?

I’m a Canadian who transferred for work and lived in Northeast Tacoma between 1998 and 2001. Lived and worked in different places since then, Germany currently, but loved it so much that I plan to come back for retirement. Yes, I know about the weather — and I actually love it.

When I began searching for best places to live in Washington a few years ago, Olympia came up on several surveys in the top 5-10 best in the whole country! I pretty much had made up my mind: Olympia it is, so perfect for what I am looking for. Small, quaint town that has everything you need. Plus outstanding nature, outdoor activities, an hour from Seattle, Mount Rainier, the ocean; and such a spectacular region for day trips, a place overlooking one of the inlets.

But as I picked up the search again recently, Olympia is nowhere to be found on any list at any spot. I’ve read about the homeless, crime, drugs and litter. Is it that bad? Is there hope? Should I stay away and look elsewhere? And please don’t say yes just because you don’t want any more people moving there — I would like an honest opinion of the situation.

Thanks much! Go ‘Hawks!

Richard Buchignani, Bad Honnef, Germany