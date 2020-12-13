Letters to the editor for Dec. 13

Moderates save the republic

Well, it looks like we can hang onto our republic by the hairs of our Supreme Court’s chinny chin chin.

Trump played every card in the deck to pull off a coup d’ e’tat and throw out the elections in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin so he could win their electoral votes via state legislatures and remain President.

The entire U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Trump in one-liner denial. That’s probably all they could muster after laughing themselves silly and picking themselves off the floor.

Trump thought he owned his Supreme Court appointees and they would rule in his favor. Now they, too, are under Trump’s bus wheels.

So the republic was saved by moderate Republican Supreme Court Justices just when I thought moderate Republicans were like the Republican health care plan: often heard of, but never seen.

Thanks, Supreme Court for keeping our republic. Your decision to end Trump’s attempted coup, means moderate Republicans are endangered but not extinct. I look forward to a more perfect union when more moderate Republicans come out to play, ollie ollie oxen and tweet free.

David Cahill, Olympia

There’s a killer out there

There’s a killer on the streets. He’s in the bars, he’s in the restaurants and the gyms, and the hair salons. He’s got the biggest AK-47 you would ever see — and you don’t think he’s real. You still want to go where you feel you have the right to go. You fall back on a Constitution you know very little about. And you follow your false prophet. God save us from him and you.

Patricia Simpson, Olympia

You’re out!

I believe by using a baseball analogy, we can better understand Trump’s reasoning as to why he thinks he won the presidency.

Imagine the election was like a baseball game and Trump was ahead 5-4 after five innings. By the seventh inning he was behind 7-6 while Biden continued to put up more runs, edging him 9-8 after nine innings.

Now Trump states the game was complete and should have been called after five innings, claiming victory, claiming the rest of the runs should not count, this in spite of many of those runs being for him. He has lodged a protest, starting with the umpires (governors) over certain irregularities. Fraudulent actions like Biden’s team, stretching singles into doubles, stealing bases and scoring illegal runs because the umpires weren’t watching the runs crossing the plate.

He has asked for video replays of all balls and strikes and for every run to be recounted in the key innings he lost. He also wants to see footage of all the close plays, the catches and tag outs. In spite of finding no illegal activity, he now wants to stir up his crazed fans, getting them to believe he actually won the game.

Don’t be surprised if in the next month or so his fans burn down the score board, then the stadium (America) where our great game of democracy is played. And lastly, will there be a vaccine to protect us from his supporters?

Bob Hill, Olympia