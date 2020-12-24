Letters to the editor for Dec. 24

Concerns about schools and COVID-19

Concerns surrounding schools include their potential implementation of a hybrid system, which would involve both in-person and online classes. Due to the recent increase in cases of COVID-19, it’s logical that enrollment in schools would decline. As a student myself, I would not want to return to school in such uncertain circumstances. Although a vaccine has been released for use, it will take several months at least to reach the general public.

It’s easy to be discouraged by the overwhelming statistics on the spread of the virus, but the pandemic has also brought positive changes, such as less traffic, reduced pollution, and greater technological innovation with a vaccine developed in record time.

Overall, while the pandemic has been a serious blow to all of us, we should still recognize our accomplishments in this difficult time. Only positivity, resilience, and grit will cultivate what is best in each one of us, allowing our communities to thrive.

Annette Lu, Olympia

It is pathetic that members of Congress — one of the most reviled institutions in the the U.S. — will get the COVID-19 vaccination ahead of those in the nursing homes.

In most well-run companies as well as the military services, the common practice is to allow those most vulnerable or those in the lower-paid positions have their needs taken care of first.

If anyone thinks that a 100-year-old senior citizen cares less about living than a 20-year-old, that person is a fool. Not vaccinating them is a form of euthanasia.

James Symmonds, Olympia

Voter fraud filing un-American

The recent filing in the U.S. Supreme Court by the Texas Attorney General was an attempt to take away the votes of millions of Americans in the states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. More specifically, this filing was intended to disenfranchise millions of African American voters in the major cities of these states.

The fact that 126 white folks in the House of Representatives signed on to this filing was overtly un-American.. It was, also, an overt act of racism with no other explanation; no other back-pedaling made by these individuals should be accepted. They made a decision to come out as racists and now these 126 individuals — which includes Reps. Dan Newhouse of central Washington and Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Spokane — should not be allowed to walk away from this unscathed.

Howie Solomon, Olympia

County boards must act to stop library board dysfunction

Timberland Regional Library board members and administration have expressed their perspectives of the explosive allegations made by a former TRL trustee regarding salary increases. I’ve read these accounts and watched the board meetings. I must agree with Commissioner Edna Fund that the lack of respect was appalling during the Dec. 16 session.

As a former TRL board member, I can attest to the lack of respect for board members because I witnessed it. In a committee meeting, a manager verbally attacked a trustee, going so far as to call her a liar. There was no intervention, and the Executive Director was at the meeting.

The TRL Board of Trustees is a governing board, which means that trustees approve the budget, create policy and ensure all actions are aligned with TRL’s strategic vision. This is not consistent at TRL, so who’s at fault? The short answer is everyone.

1. County Commissioners need to evaluate the effectiveness of their appointed trustees. Some trustees neither have the time nor the will to research issues prior to a vote.

2. The Executive Director is not consistent in acting as a resource for the board. She is the conduit of information which at times is selectively distributed.

3. Board members need to ask questions to fully understand the impact of their vote. This should not be punished by TRL staff or viewed as board overreach.

The only way to correct the flaws in the current structure must be addressed by the taxpayers who elect their county commissioners.

Kathy Varney, Lacey