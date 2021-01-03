Letters to the editor for Jan. 3

Militias they are not

I call on The Olympian and other media outlets to stop using the term “militia” to describe non-sanctioned groups that display guns to further their agenda when in our streets, open areas or government buildings.

Even in an “open-carry” gun law state such as Washington, my reasoning is straightforward. The Second Amendment’s intent is clear based on the text: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State. …” There is nothing about these kinds of groups being formed and well-regulated by anyone other than themselves. In recent times, they have not been needed to secure any federal, state or local government purpose. In fact, they usually accomplish just the opposite, sowing seeds of fear and hatred and using rhetoric that divide instead of securing us.

The Second Amendment was written by the Constitution’s framers so that a standing, well-trained, legal army of the state could call upon organized and sanctioned citizen militias to help in whatever mission the state needs to accomplish. When a civil society keeps calling groups such as The Three Percenters or The Proud Boys militias, we inappropriately dignify and justify their existence. Instead, they are simply well-organized, heavily armed gangs, with hateful, divisive slogans and extremist ideologies.

We certainly do need accurate reporting and analysis about who they are and what they did or plan to do. If we need to give them labels, “militia” is not one of them.

Bill Zachmann, Olympia

Mass hysteria in America

The continued rants and clung-to beliefs from Trump’s base about supposed election fraud are classic examples of mass hysteria. Besides being fueled by false accusations on social media platforms, local protests and Trump rallies re-enforce participants’ beliefs that something is true, even though they have no basis in reality.

This is classic “mass hysteria” as defined by social psychologists. Responsible media should call out the Trump claims for what they are, and point out that nothing will cause participants to change their minds. Only the passage of time reveals the truth that the rants and beliefs have no basis in reality.

I am requesting that The Olympian examine the phenomena of “mass hysteria” and have experts discuss this occurrence in our political environment.

Walt Rennick, Lacey

Vacuous rhetoric from Democrats

A recent article reporting a potential right-wing demonstration at the Legislature quoted State Majority Leader Andy Billig, a Spokane Democrat, saying: “There is no place for violence, intimation and property damage. ... Those actions simply are not protest” ...”We are a nation of law”...”That’s how this nation operates and that’s how the state of Washington operates.”

Really?

The world watched as Democratic Seattle was looted and burned by violent left-wing groups, a multi-block area of the city (CHAZ/CHOP) was overtaken, people were murdered, residents were terrorized, first responders were prohibited from timely response, and police were directed to “stand down.” Democratic city council members actively sought, and continue to seek, defunding the police, and the police chief resigned. Residents and businesses are relocating because of lawless conditions and intimidation there.

Worldwide news services reported as Democratic Olympia experienced lawless marauding of downtown businesses, property destruction, and arson, and as residential neighborhoods were intimidated by left-wing dissidents harassing the mayor. Police again were directed to “stand down” for the “peaceful protests.”

Why are potential right-wing demonstrations deemed unlawful by Democrats before they happen, while left-wing demonstrations in which murder, property destruction, and citizen intimidation HAVE happened are repeatedly sanctioned as “peaceful demonstration?” Who will enforce the laws of this state/nation, Senator Billig, if Democrats are actively seeking to defund police departments? Your vacuous rhetoric is betrayed by fellow Democrats statewide and nationwide who repeatedly sanction lawlessness!

Jann Coffman, Olympia