Letters to the editor for Jan. 13

Tips for the FBI agents investigating the breach of the Capitol

The law-and-order party demands the rioters at the nation’s Capitol be punished to the fullest extent of the law. No exceptions — find everyone involved. The FBI is on your trail including a toll-free tipsters’ hotline!

I say, pay close attention to the men behind the curtain and coup. The ones pulling the strings. The domestic terrorists who orchestrated and egged on the mob who tried to overthrow the government.

I got a tip for the FBI: President Trump said the election was rigged and stolen from him and everybody knew it. It was a fraud the likes of which the world has never seen. He’s the kingpin leader of this whole domestic terrorist attack to remain POTUS. See multiple and recent presidential rallies for clear and compelling evidence.

And his accomplices were House and Senate Republicans who contested the certified electoral college results. See verbatim congressional transcripts.

Right-wing media also played a role by supporting their propaganda of voter fraud and stolen election nonsense when none was found by multiple courts and judges on both sides of the aisle. Watch Fox News between 5 and 8 p.m. for evidence.

And all of them are still spewing election lies to this day.

Twitter did the right thing by shutting down Trump’s account — he was still planning to overthrow a free and fair election.

I hope these tips help identify, find and punish the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law without exception.

David Cahill, Olympia

Another perfect phone call

Yet another perfect phone call! This one to the Georgia Secretary of State over the election results. Apparently from President Donald Trump’s distorted viewpoint, there’s nothing wrong with recalculating the vote so he wins. The GOP and 74 million Americans agree and cannot recognize a would-be dictator when they see one. What’s worse is the possibility that he’ll get away with this and maybe even prosper from it.

The only path to justice lies with the Southern District Court of New York, which is investigating the President. Perhaps they’ll succeed — but this country suffers from what has happened these past four years. And the Biden administration will have its hands full trying to keep us alive. No time to go after the Donald. Reasonable minds have hit the wall on this one!

Patricia Simpson, Olympia

No such thing as an ex-sex offender

Forty years ago, I was a sex offender. In 1981, at 25 years old, I was imprisoned for rape. I was 55 years old when I got out in 2011. I have been on the sex offender registry since.

So many doors in Olympia have been shut in my face by people who begin sentences with the words: “Because you are a sex offender…” Many of these same people have detailed lists of sex offender traits, characteristics and behaviors. The second half of the “Because you are a sex offender” sentence is “we have to ignore 90% of your adult life and treat you as if you are everything on this list of sex offenders traits.”

I have been denied jobs “because you are a sex offender.” I have been unable to join community volunteer organizations “because you are a sex offender.”

In 2017, my wife and I moved to Olympia where we planned to join the Olympia congregation of a faith community that we have both belonged to for most of our adult lives. But the Olympia congregation responded with “because you are a sex offender” and instituted strict policies designed to help people feel protected from my dangerousness. And so now I am without a faith community.

When I assert that I am no longer a sex offender, people look at me like I just claimed to be a unicorn. In our society today, there’s no such thing as an “ex-sex offender.” They simply do not exist.

Dan Pens, Olympia