Letters to the editor for Jan. 14

Letting people off the hook

Regarding two major events of late, the coronavirus and the attempted takeover by Trump supporters of our Congress:

I read today in The Olympian Maryann Gray’s piece on comforting people who may have inadvertently spread coronavirus to others. The nature of the virus does not always involving apparent symptoms, so it is difficult without a test to know if one is a carrier. On the other hand, the indoor super-spreader wedding event in Adams County in November attended by 300 people has apparently lead to at least 40 infections, including spread to a long-term care facility and a school district; 17 deaths have been attributed to that event. What will the happy couple think of on their anniversary date for many years, hopefully, into the future? Will it be fond memories of a wonderful event, or will they view the anniversary with guilt?

On events at our nations capitol, I’m sorry, Sen. Mitch McConnell and others, but a nice, five-minute speech is not going to get you off the hook for more than four years of horrible behavior.

In either of these two cases, I fear that rationalization, denial, narcissism, and ego will negate any feelings of guilt.

Denny Johnston, Olympia

Trump terrorists allowed to disrupt Olympia area





In The Olympian on Nov. 1, there was a historical picture from 1969 of the Black Panthers armed and standing on the Olympia Capitol steps. It tells of a law that makes it a crime to exhibit firearms “in a manner manifesting an intent to intimidate others.”

Why aren’t the Trump followers who are armed to the teeth, breaking into the Governor’s Mansion, parading around town and local neighborhoods, and even shooting people downtown being arrested and at least charged with this law? They are being domestic terrorists.

Can anyone explain why they are allowed to get away with this?

Diana Smith, Olympia

Reopening schools is outrageous

I have been around for over 60 years now and have seen a lot in my lifetime, but I have never seen a situation such as the pandemic we are all dealing with today and throughout most of 2020. This is not a usual circumstance! It is killing people of all ages in every country, we’re wearing face masks in our everyday lives, not really knowing if it is helping.

Prior to this pandemic, we would not allow children in the schools without them getting the required immunizations for diseases such as measles, smallpox and a whole list of other diseases that are not nearly as deadly or contagious as COVID-19.

So why is the Olympia School District planning to re-open at the end of January?

Because the district is trying to appease the parents of children who no longer wish to deal with the very same thing that the teachers have to deal with day in and day out. The difference is, the parents don’t give a darn about the well being of the teachers who will literally be putting their lives on the line to deal with these same young children.

It’s asinine not to think about this situation before sending these children back to school without the proper immunizations for a deadly worldwide pandemic just to make parents’ lives easier.

Please think of your child and your child’s teacher. Life is short enough — let’s not make it shorter.

Jim Bratager, Olympia