Letters to the editor for Jan. 17

Let’s move on COVID-19 shots

We need to publish a plan now about a larger, mass inoculation for COVID-19 immunizations. We meaning The Olympian, Washington state, Gov. Jay Inslee, etc. The Olympian has done a good job of keeping us informed about COVID-19 cases, deaths, etc., in Thurston County, but we need the same kind of reporting on phases of shots, who’s eligible now, where to get shots, etc.

Inslee has requested more shots from the feds, Joe Biden has promised to release all the shots, so we need to prepare now for a tripling or more of available shots in a week or so. Many states have opened up mass shot centers. We need to have non-medical types doing the paperwork, checking eligibility, etc., while medical personnel supervise the giving of shots. Since we have a shortage of doctors and nurses, we could have them supervise only, not give shots. For example, one doc could supervise five nurses, who could supervise 50 non-nurses giving shots. You would need at least 100 personnel just to do the administrative work.

We need to plan this now and advertise it in the paper. We need to report what is coming, not just what has happened. The limiting factor has been getting shots in arms. Let’s get more proactive. We need to do this to save lives. Come on leadership, step up now please. Don’t wait until the shots get here — that just causes more delay. We’re already way behind.

Larry Taylor, Olympia

Editor’s note: The state Department of Health has limited early releases of the vaccines to health care providers, first responders and people in long-term care facilities. But on Monday it is scheduled to launch the Phase Finder, an online tool that allows people to assess their eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine. It will be available in multiple languages and will be used to confirm individual eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine.

Support the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons

The important United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), which was signed by 122 countries in 2017, and has since been ratified by 53 nations, will become international law on Jan. 22. The TPNW is consistent with the first resolution of the United Nations, adopted on Jan. 24, 1946, and subsequent resolutions, which propose the elimination of nuclear weapons.

The treaty includes a comprehensive set of prohibitions, which make nuclear weapons, their production and use, illegal. All nine countries with nuclear weapons have opposed the treaty. Now, however, the public has a tool to eliminate them.

The companies producing nuclear weapons are: Boeing, Honeywell International, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. These are all US corporations. The United States has deployed these nuclear weapons throughout the world. However, ratification of the TNPW has increased resistance to this deployment. The treaty is currently being debated in European countries.

in January 2019, Belgium’s Parliament narrowly defeated a resolution calling for the removal of US nuclear weapons and joining the TPNW. More recently, however, there has been a change of government there, which makes it possible Belgium may ratify the treaty.

In Germany last spring, criticism of U.S. nuclear weapons deployment evolved into a vigorous national debate. Protests to the 20 nuclear bombs stationed at Germany’s Buchel Air Base have caused mainstream politicians to demand their ouster. The weapons will be an issue in this year’s national elections.

Let us not succumb to a second “cold war.”

Bob Jensen, Lacey