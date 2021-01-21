Letters to the editor for Jan. 21

Microgrids + Greenspaces = Win-Win

Sometimes, small is beautiful. Investing more in small parks and natural spaces, as well as modest rooftop solar systems (for public, commercial and residential buildings) and microgrids would reap big benefits for Washington.

More funding for these small- to medium-sized solar energy projects, along with increased battery storage capacity (to store solar energy for use at night, during power outages, or in cloudy weather), will provide locally generated power to eliminate our need for fossil fuel power plants. I ask our state officials to expand access to microgrids.

Additionally, greenbelts, small green spaces with trees and plants, greatly enrich our communities. They offer recreation and mental health benefits to us when we walk downtown and in our neighborhoods.

Multiple studies have proven that being surrounded by plants and trees relaxes our brains. And small green spaces provide valuable habitat for wildlife.

We’ve all probably noticed birds chirping in a parking lot copse of trees. Doesn’t their song bring us joy, too? We all benefit from clean air, enriched soil and carbon sequestration.

I encourage our local county and city officials to continue to expand and protect green spaces and local clean energy generation in our community. Thank you.

Rebecca Canright, Olympia

Ranked-choice voting is a better way

I recently participated in a demonstration of an election system called ranked-choice voting. On a sample ballot, I ranked five candy bars in order of preference.

When the votes were counted, I learned that my favorite candy bar wasn’t supported by many others and it lost. But luckily, with ranked-choice voting, I still got to support my second choice.

To me, this was a breakthrough! I voted my heart for my first preference, but then when that candidate lost, I still knew my vote would count for my other choices. It seemed like a much better way of voting.

Ranked-choice voting (RCV) is an upgraded voting system being used statewide in Maine and in local elections in places across the country. Some state political parties are even using it for presidential primaries.

Because of the way votes are counted, ranked-choice voting encourages candidates to build consensus rather than sow division. Candidates know that even if a voter doesn’t like them as a first choice, they can still win the voter’s second or third choice. In this way, RCV creates more civil elections and produces more collaborative leadership.

The Washington Legislature is considering HB 1156, a bipartisan bill that would let local governments in Washington adopt ranked-choice voting. Kudos to the 27 representatives who are cosponsoring this bill, including Democratic Reps. Jessica Bateman and Laurie Dolan of Olympia and Republican Rep. Jim Walsh of Aberdeen.

I hope these representatives will advocate strongly to their fellow legislators to pass this bill and let localities upgrade their election systems to ranked-choice voting.

Shelley Kirk-Rudeen, Olympia

Kudos to Rep. Herrera Beutler and to our voting system

I applaud Congresswoman Jaime Herrera Beutler for standing up to the Republican party, standing with our country and constitution, and voting to impeach President Donald Trump. That takes courage when so many in her party chose to perpetuate the Big Lie about the election.

I would like to think that it was easier for her to do the right thing because of Washington’s voting system. Under our top-two primary system, she will stand before the entire electorate, instead of having to run the gauntlet of a GOP-only primary. It’s harder for a candidate on the fringe, right or left, to be successful when everyone gets to vote in the primary.

Glenn Blackmon, Olympia